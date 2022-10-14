Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him
The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence. Jordan Poole says Draymond […] The post Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns
After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.
Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update
As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for the 2022-23 season, they are dealing with some injuries to Giannis Anteotkounmpo’s key supporting cast members. Pat Connaughton’s latest injury update is not good news for the title contenders. The Bucks announced that Connaughton will be sidelined for three weeks due to a right calf strain. The veteran wing sat […] The post Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden shows up in pajamas for Sixers’ opening night vs. Celtics
James Harden rocked a cozy look ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Opening Night affair vs the Boston Celtics, per NBA on ESPN. His pajama-inspired outfit was quite the style selection for Philadelphia’s star shooting guard. But Sixers fans won’t mind as long as James Harden performs well to open the season.
Klay Thompson gets brutally honest on Warriors’ core potentially breaking up after 2022-23
Klay Thompson is well aware of the questions about the Golden State Warriors’ future, especially with him and Draymond Green up for extension talks real soon. However, he doesn’t want to think of that right now as they focus on a more important task: defending their title. With...
Warriors star Jordan Poole eyeing his championship ring like a baddie has NBA Twitter buzzing
The Golden State Warriors finally got their 2021-22 championship rings on Tuesday night, and to say that Jordan Poole loves his new piece of jewelry would be a bit of an understatement at this point. Photos of Poole receiving his ring are going viral right now. You’ll quickly understand why this is the case once […] The post Warriors star Jordan Poole eyeing his championship ring like a baddie has NBA Twitter buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals most important player in Sixers’ loss to Celtics, and it wasn’t Jayson Tatum
In the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 126-117. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had tremendous impacts on the game by scoring 35 points apiece. But to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, another Boston player was the true key to their success. […] The post Doc Rivers reveals most important player in Sixers’ loss to Celtics, and it wasn’t Jayson Tatum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We got our work cut out’: Kevin Durant’s warning to Nets ahead of ‘tough’ season opener vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets face a tough test when they open the 2022-23 season Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets looked sharp in wins over Milwaukee and Minnesota to close the preseason as the new-look roster gained chemistry on both ends of the floor. They now face a New Orleans team headlined by Zion […] The post ‘We got our work cut out’: Kevin Durant’s warning to Nets ahead of ‘tough’ season opener vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on heated fight with Marcus Smart
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid admits he himself was surprised to end up in a dust-up with both Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. For those who missed it, Embiid got involved in a heated altercation with the two Celtics early in the third quarter of their season opener. It all started when the Sixers superstar battled the Celtics’ defensive anchor for the rebound, but as Embiid got the ball, Smart’s arm got entangled on his.
LeBron James’ epic throwback to NBA Draft night ahead of Lakers’ season-opener vs. Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is entering his 20th year in the NBA but he will never forget his beginnings in the league. That much was evident from James’ pregame outfit ahead of LA’s season-opener against the Golden State Warriors. Here’s what James was rocking, per the Lakers Twitter account and Bleacher Report. Year […] The post LeBron James’ epic throwback to NBA Draft night ahead of Lakers’ season-opener vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on pulling a Tom Brady with his career
Stephen Curry is still at the top of his game as his 14th NBA go-around dawns. Not only did he lead the Golden State Warriors to a remarkable fourth championship in eight years last season, but did so while taking home NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career. At 34, there’s an […] The post Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on pulling a Tom Brady with his career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on contract extension amid Warriors’ massive payroll
Klay Thompson has two years left on his contract with the Golden State Warriors, so naturally, there are questions about his future with the franchise. It has also become an even bigger question after the Dubs handed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins with $100+ million extensions. It is basically...
‘I could’ve cracked his head open’: Marcus Smart accuses Joel Embiid of trying to break his arm in fiery response to heated incident
In what was a surprise to virtually no one, the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics matchup featured a fracas between a few of the features stars. Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got tangled up underneath the paint and things got physical quickly. Check out the two fiery competitors get heated...
Warriors’ Jordan Poole feeds Draymond Green for layin, Twitter reacts to high-five
The Golden State Warriors have had a very tumultuous couple of weeks following the Draymond Green punch of teammate Jordan Poole. Many were wondering how the two would co-exist after the incident. The Warriors insisted they would move past it, but that’s easier said than done. Well, chalk it up to something else the Warriors […] The post Warriors’ Jordan Poole feeds Draymond Green for layin, Twitter reacts to high-five appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They have taken all his joy’: Charles Barkley wants Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook ASAP
The Los Angeles Lakers were rumored to be shopping for a Russell Westbrook trade before the season began. After watching him play in the first half of LA’s opening night tilt against the Golden State Warriors, Charles Barkley believes they need to pull the trigger on the best trade available ASAP. The Hall of Famer […] The post ‘They have taken all his joy’: Charles Barkley wants Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook ASAP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Lakers get epic trolling during Warriors’ ring night
While the Golden State Warriors were having their ring night to celebrate their 2021-22 championship, fans couldn’t help but poke fun at LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors and Lakers are playing in the NBA Opening Night for the second straight year, but this time, the...
First look at Warriors’ 2022 championship rings
There was understandably so much buzz heading into Tuesday’s ring night for the Golden State Warriors. Amid all the talk, there’s no doubt that the star of the evening still had to be the actual championship rings. Now that we’ve had our first peep at these things, there’s no denying that the rings have lived up to all the hype.
Jayson Tatum goes full Paul Pierce with epic feat not seen in 18 years
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics started the new season off in a big way. They took down Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in a close contest, winning 126-117. Tatum stole the show in the Celtics victory. He picked up right where he left off last season, recording 35 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block. On his way to stuffing the stat sheet, he also joined the Celtics history books once again.
Russell Westbrook starting for Lakers on opening night vs. Warriors
Much has been made about Russell Westbrook potentially being phased out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ plans and potentially starting off on the bench. At least for opening night, LA is still committing to the Brodie experience. The Lakers announced their starting lineup for their opener against the Golden State Warriors and Russell Westbrook is […] The post Russell Westbrook starting for Lakers on opening night vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Klay Thompson’s epic throwback with James Wiseman a year before ring night
Tuesday night proved to be quite an occasion for the Golden State Warriors as they were handed their championship ring for their 2021-22 title conquest. It was special for Klay Thompson, who has now been endowed with his fourth ring following a brutal two-year injury hiatus. Klay was given the...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0