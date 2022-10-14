Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Victims Of Fatal Crash Identified
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Authorities say around 10pm Friday, a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. That car was driven by 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden.
wmay.com
Wounded Decatur Cops Released From Hospital
Both Decatur police officers who were injured in a shooting last week have now been released from the hospital. Decatur and Macon County authorities have released the names of the four officers who returned fire when a suspect began shooting at officers during a traffic stop. The suspect, 32-year-old Jamontey Neal, was killed. Decatur Police Sergeant Timothy Wittmer was shot multiple times, while Officer Austin Bowman was struck once. Both are now recovering at home.
wmay.com
Economic Development Official Sees Potential Downside To Springfield Casino
A local economic development official says bringing a casino to downtown Springfield could provide a big boost to the local economy… but warns that it isn’t a slam dunk. Mayor Jim Langfelder is asking aldermen to support a resolution seeking state approval for a downtown casino license. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says it could bring more tourists to town and get them to spend more money here.
wmay.com
Springfield Aldermen Again Reject Wyndham Apartment Proposal
Springfield aldermen have, for the third time, rejected an effort to change zoning to convert a portion of the Wyndham City Centre downtown into apartments. City tourism officials warned that the plan, which would have left only 125 hotel rooms in the 30-story structure, would severely harm the city’s convention and tourism business for years to come.
wmay.com
City of Springfield Announces Halloween Trick-or-Treating Times
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield announced Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
wmay.com
Springfield Seeks Study Of Drinking Water Taste And Odor Issues
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is seeking $193,000 to pay for a study looking at causes and possible solutions for concerns about the taste and odor of the city’s water. The city is trying to address problems that often occur in the fall and were particularly acute last year, leading to weeks of complaints about a foul taste and odor in drinking water. The problem appears to be caused by an increase of stagnation in the lake water, tied to the retirement of two of CWLP’s electric generation units.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield
October 17, 2022 – Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield joined Byers & Co to talk about road work, working with politicians on local projects, and a new administrator for the county board. Listen to the podcast now!
wmay.com
School Board Honors Zimmers, Releases Details On Naming A Successor
An emotional Springfield school board has paid tribute to the late Mike Zimmers, the longtime educator and school board member who passed away earlier this month. Several members openly wept at Monday’s meeting as they remembered his commitment to the district’s students, teachers, and staff. His chair in the school board meeting room was draped in black, a photo montage of Zimmers was played, and a resolution in his honor was read and approved by the board.
wmay.com
Illinois Manufacturers’ Association wraps up Manufacturers’ Week
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers and officials from the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association wrapped up their week-long bus tour in Springfield on Friday, hoping to enact policies to help the industry. The "Makers On The Move" bus tour started on Oct. 7 and traveled to nearly every state...
wmay.com
SOB Fest Gives $20K To Ronald McDonald House
An annual charity event in Springfield has made its biggest ever donation. The Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival presented a $20,000 check Monday to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois. Conn’s Hospitality Group puts on the event each year over Labor Day weekend, serving dozens of different types of...
