More meetings set to discuss Illinois’ no cash bail law
(The Center Square) – Changes are expected to the SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll come up remain unclear. Illinois is the first state to impose no cash bail for some criminal suspects with the Pretrial Fairness Act. That’s one of several provisions of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act lawmakers passed during the final hours of the previous legislature in January 2021.
Another Madigan charge makes public corruption an Illinois election issue with 3 weeks to go
(The Center Square) – With three weeks before the election, crime and the economy are the top issues according to a Chicago Sun-Times poll. However, some Republicans see the recent corruption charges against current and former state lawmakers thrusting the issue ahead. The poll places incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
Op-Ed: Illinois government unions seek more strike power to get more political
The Cook County College Teachers Union is planning a strike for the end of October unless the college’s students get housing and day care services (the teachers also want more money). They are basically demanding a taxpayer-funded charity, “City Colleges for the Common Good.”. It would subsidize child...
GOP: New Madigan Charge Shows Need For Change
Illinois Republicans say the latest charges against former House Speaker Mike Madigan and others in his inner circle are more evidence that something has to change under the Capitol dome. Madigan has been hit with a new corruption count as part of an investigation into payments made by AT&T Illinois...
Concerns raised Amendment 1 could open door to public safety strikes
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot has some opponents concerned codifying collective bargaining in the Illinois Constitution could lead to public safety unions looking to reclaim the right to strike. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in Illinois for wages, work...
Pritzker’s latest orders relax some COVID testing, mask mandates in medical facilities
(The Center Square) – It’s now been more than two years and seven months of consecutive COVID-19 executive orders from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. This past weekend, Pritzker reissued another disaster proclamation that lasts past the election expiring Nov. 12. He’s issued one every month since March 2020.
Illinois quick hits: Continued COVID order modifies mask recommendation; Illinois corporate tax due date extended
Continued COVID order modifies mask recommendation. The state is encouraging Illinoisans to follow CDC masking recommendations. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 executive order, all individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance. The CDC says masks are optional in low transmission areas, which encompasses most of the state. The state’s order will remain in effect through Nov. 12.
Pritzker receives failing grade for fiscal policy from Cato
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker got a failing grade in a public policy organization’s fiscal policy report card on governors. The Cato Institute examined the tax and spending choices made by governors since 2020. Governors receiving an A grade are those who have cut taxes and spending the most, while governors receiving an F, like Pritzker, have increased taxes and spending the most.
Poll: Illinois Voters Not Enthused About Pritzker Run For President
A recent statewide poll that gives Governor JB Pritzker a big lead in his bid for re-election also finds that Illinoisans aren’t particularly interested in seeing Pritzker try to move up to the White House. Pritzker’s future political ambitions have been the subject of a lot of speculation after...
Did You Receive a Check in the Mail From Illinois' Comptroller? Don't Throw it Out — it's Your Tax Rebate
Did you recently receive a, perhaps, unexpected check in the mail from Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza? It may be in the amount of $50, $100 or even more. You may not have known it was arriving, or filled out the form to get it. But it's real: It's your...
Gov. Pritzker changing the state's recommendation on face masks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. The order amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote:. All individuals, including those who...
Springfield FBI, ISP Warn of Rideshare-Related Carjackings
The FBI Springfield Office and Illinois State Police, along with the United States Attorney’s Office–Southern District of Illinois are warning of rideshare-related carjacking incidents in the state. Law enforcement has reported 7 carjacking incidents targeting rideshare drivers since late June in the East St. Louis area. One was...
Another Poll Gives Pritzker Big Lead; Bailey Camp Says Race Is Much Closer
Another new statewide poll gives Governor JB Pritzker a big lead over Republican challenger Darren Bailey. But Bailey’s camp calls the poll “garbage” and is countering with its own internal polling which it says shows Bailey trailing by just two points. The poll released Monday by the...
Illinois quick hits: Two-thirds of all rebate checks sent; early voting totals; encouraging mammograms
If you haven’t already, it’s too late to submit information to the Illinois Department of Revenue in order to get the state-issued, one-time taxpayer-funded rebates. Comptroller Susana Mendoza said her office has already sent out about 66% of the 6 million rebate checks of $50 per person, $100 per dependent and up to $300 in property tax rebates. Monday was the deadline for those who didn’t file taxes this year to get their rebate.
Illinois Manufacturers’ Association wraps up Manufacturers’ Week
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers and officials from the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association wrapped up their week-long bus tour in Springfield on Friday, hoping to enact policies to help the industry. The "Makers On The Move" bus tour started on Oct. 7 and traveled to nearly every state...
NFIB questions Oxfam’s rating Illinois No. 10 best state to work
(The Center Square) – Illinois has taken the No. 10 spot on Oxfam’s Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022. But some say it doesn’t paint a full picture. The index of all data is based on laws and policies in effect as of July 1, 2022, across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The index consists of three dimensions: wage policies, which comprise 40% of the overall score; worker protection rights, which comprise 35% of the overall score; and rights to organize, which comprise 25% of the overall score. Illinois received index scores of 67.77 overall, 63.17 for wages, 53.57 for worker protection, and 95.00 for the right to organize.
Report: DeSantis Plans To Send Migrants To Illinois
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly preparing to fly more migrants to other states… and Illinois could be one of his planned destinations. The Guardian newspaper and website says Florida paid $1 million to arrange flights to Illinois and Delaware, similar to the planeload of refugees that DeSantis had flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last month.
Illinois cities make list of best for remote work
(The Center Square) – As more workers opt for jobs that allow them to work from home, a new study reveals the best cities for remote work with several Illinois cities making the list. The website LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest cities based on several factors, including cost of...
