Pooch And Pal Walk in Richland Raises Funds For POPP
Pet Overpopulation Prevention's Pooch and Pal 5K run and walk was held Saturday at Columbia Point Marina in Richland. There was puppy painting and several vendor booths, including Nothing Bundt Cakes and Starbucks. The Nail Place was also there and donated proceeds to POPP. Along with DJ Rik Mikals providing...
A place for plant lovers and bookworms opens in downtown Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s a place for plant lovers and bookworms, or anyone who just wants to stop by. Attached to a business nearly a century in the making, Slate and Aloe is bringing some green to downtown Kennewick. “We are standing inside of Slate and Aloe which used to be the parts and service counter for Farmer’s Exchange, it...
A well-known Native American restaurant at last resort to stay open
TOPPENISH, Wash. — A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet. “Definitely gives me hope because right now it’s just super...
New coffee shop aims to become the Tri-City’s new favorite
An entrepreneurial couple and an experienced coffee shop leader plan to create the new “it” coffee chain in the Tri-Cities. The key ingredients to make it a success? An experienced staff. Quality coffee. Locally-made breakfast foods from Tsp Bake Shop and El Fat Cat Grill. Top-notch customer service.
Local Man Climbs Badger against all odds
Richland Wash. — Tri-Cities Native Jaime Torres, has been working to regain his independence after a brain bleed due to untreated high blood pressure in 2015 left him unable to move from the neck down. Jaime says. "I suffered a brain bleed, they call it a congenital cavernoma. So...
Stone Soup serves up soul-satisfying bowls with side of community
With autumn in the air, people are craving bowls of warm, cozy comfort food. At Richland’s Stone Soup, pots are always simmering, no matter the time of year. A different soup is offered daily (tomato pasta, baked potato, creamy mushroom, broccoli cheese, clam chowder and southwestern corn chowder were in rotation recently), in addition to chicken enchilada soup, which is ladled out every day.
Just Roses sells business as owner begins cancer treatments
A longtime flower shop has changed hands so the former owner can face down a fast-spreading cancer. Connie and Sandy Wormington sold Just Roses Flowers & More, which has shops in Kennewick and Pasco, along with their wholesale flower shop, Columbia Wholesale. When reached for comment, Leslie said she and...
Pasco aquatics center has target opening date
January 2023 and October 2024. Those are the dates to keep in mind as Pasco moves to build a $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center and possible community center. January 2023 is when a two-tenths of a percent sales tax kicks in to pay for the center. Pasco’s sales tax rate rises to 8.9 cents per dollar from 8.7 cents. The increase adds 20 cents to a $100 purchase.
Horses on the loose in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners and reunite them with their horses.
BFHD: Toxic Algae discovered at Richland’s Leslie Groves Park
RICHLAND, Wash. — A scenic lookout along the Columbia River, Leslie Groves Park is a popular and beloved spot for Tri-Cities community members to visit. Unfortunately, those planning to visit for recreational activities on the water will probably need to reassess their plans now that toxic algae was detected in the river. According to the Benton-Franklin Health District, signs have...
Old Sears store to welcome new tenant
Joann, the sewing and crafts retailer, is moving its Kennewick store to Columbia Center mall, where it is taking over a portion of the space vacated by Sears in 2019. The new store is set to open in April, depending on construction being completed on time, said Joan Davis, Kennewick store manager, who confirmed the move.
New therapy dog to help Sunnyside students
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The newest student at Washington Elementary School in Sunnyside loves to play with toys, learn new things and play catch. He’s also the school district’s new therapy dog and a very good boy. “Sam is a year-and-a-half old and he’s an F1B Goldendoodle,” Camp Doodle Woods owner Tracy Woods said. “He’s just an easy dog.” Several teachers...
Blue Mountain Humane Society hosts first in-person Furr Ball since 2019
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Blue Mountain Humane Society, an animal shelter in Walla Walla, has been working since February on it's 19th in-person Furr Ball. A gala that invites donors to come together with the proceeds going to support the animal shelter. Amanda Wernert, CEO of blue mountain humane society,...
PHOTOS: Driving simulators donated to Walla Walla High School between 1958 and 1964
Walla Walla County Insurance Association donated batches of simulators made by the Automatic Voting Machine Company to Walla Walla High School between 1958 and 1964. Wa-Hi was the first public high school in the state to have them installed. Kyle Waite was the instructor at the time.
B's Rubs: Othello teacher has spices for all occasions
OTHELLO, WASH. — When you step into the large garage space occupied by B’s Rubs at the Port of Othello’s business incubator, the first thing that hits you is the scent. It’s a deep, rich aroma of a spice melange, akin to something you’d smell in a South Asian grocery store, an Ethiopian restaurant or a Middle Eastern souq, heavy with cumin and other vaguely identifiable spices — rosemary, thyme, garlic — and it’s almost intoxicating.
‘It’s an invasion.’ North America’s tiniest butterfly spotted in Southeastern Washington
Your browser does not support the audio element. This particular adventure begins with the search for a bird. However, like many discoveries that venture a bit off course, birder Chris Lindsey found something much more interesting: a Western pygmy blue butterfly. The smallest butterfly in North America. On Sept. 3,...
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
Retired Kennewick K-9 Officer Axel dies after 8 years of service
Kennewick Police Department took to social media Saturday to tell the community about the passing of one of their retired K-9 Officers Axel. Axel retired back in 2019 with his partner Officer Kohn after 8 years of service. During his time on the force. Axel was responsible for 250 arrests.
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.
Who Does Roof Inspections at Night? Strange Franklin County Case
Franklin County Deputies are advising Mesa area residents, or anyone else in the county, to keep an eye out for behavior that seems out of place. Men going door to door offering roof inspections...at night. Thursday night, the FCSO reported they'd received a call from a resident in the Mesa...
