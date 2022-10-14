Proposal Aims to Slow Depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer in Western Kansas. HAYS, Kan. (KNS) - A new proposal in western Kansas could slow the depletion of the declining Ogallala Aquifer by limiting irrigation. Under the plan, four counties in western Kansas might soon limit the amount of water farmers can use to irrigate crops. The Kansas News Service reports that a dozen area farmers gathered Monday at a public hearing in Scott City to learn more about the proposal. Here's how the plan would work: Farmers who have been pumping the most would need to cut their water use by up to 25%. But those who have been conserving water voluntarily might not get hit with any new restrictions. Camron Shay, who farms in Lane County, still has some questions about how to make the plan fair for everyone, but says it seems like a good first step. “People have concerns. Rightly so, rightly so. I was concerned when I came here. And I talked to a couple people and I feel a lot better about it," he said.

KANSAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO