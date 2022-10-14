ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Opinion: A chance for change in New Haven schools

Our school system is on the verge of collapse. Learning is at an all-time low. Teachers are leaving the system in droves. Student order has all but disappeared in many of our schools. The federal and state money we received during the pandemic will soon be drying up, leading us...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Opinion: Sherlock in New Hartford: The case of the missing camp

Once upon a time, a thousand years ago (or so it seems to this 85-year-old author), I went to a YMCA boys’ camp in New Hartford. There were several unusual things about my two weeks on a hillside above the Farmington River. The strangest thing of all, however, was my surprise discovery that no one in New Hartford today seems to know where Camp House-in-the-Fields was located. In fact, I can’t find anyone who remembers the camp at all.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
West Haven: Police confidentiality obscured ethics form compliance

WEST HAVEN — City officials said they complied with a state Municipal Accountability Review Board request after several months of follow-up from members of that oversight board. For months, MARB members requested a list of city employees who had not submitted completed ethics paperwork. The forms help to provide...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Trumbull senior housing project hits snag

TRUMBULL — The plan to build a 55-and-older complex at 48 Monroe Turnpike has hit a roadblock, as the owners of a nearby property are petitioning to appeal a judge's earlier decision that could have allowed the project to move forward. The development was discouraging to some in town,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Trumbull records nine property sales Oct. 8 to Oct. 14

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14. Melissa Daprile to James Mullady, Jr. $509,000. 22 Leffert Road. Edward J. Evans Jr. to Fabio Gaca. $233,000. 11 Cotton...
TRUMBULL, CT
Hamden firefighters fight blaze at old Hamden Middle School

HAMDEN — A fire broke out in the old Hamden Middle School Sunday, according to officials. In a Twitter post, the Hamden Fire Department said firefighters responded to the abandoned building at 560 Newhall St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. after smoke was reported billowing out of the structure's fifth floor.
HAMDEN, CT
Norwalk had fewer violent, property crimes in 2021, data shows

NORWALK — Coming out of the pandemic lockdowns, there was concern that crime rates would rebound. But that hasn't been the case in Norwalk, where state data shows overall crime, particularly incidents involving violence and personal property, declined in 2021. "Obviously, during the pandemic, our call volume and everything...
NORWALK, CT

