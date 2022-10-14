Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
Digital Collegian
Penn State confirms death of third-year student
Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
State College
Penn State Football Drops in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
After a brutal 41-17 loss at Michigan on Saturday, Penn State football dropped six spots to No. 16 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday afternoon. Michigan ran over the Nittany Lions in the Big House, led by running backs Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum en route to 418 rushing yards on the day and 563 yards of total offense. Edwards ran for 173 on 16 attempts and Corum for 166 yards on 28 attempts, while each back scored two touchdowns.
wtaj.com
Help Mike find a home! Meet this sweet dog at the Central Pa Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Mike! He is an 8-year-old terrier mix. He came to the Central Pa Humane Society with 12 other dogs that were in a hoarding situation. Since their arrival, six dogs have been adopted, leaving Mike and his friends behind at the shelter. Mike is...
Vegas-style casino event coming to Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Johnstown, a Vegas-themed event is coming to the Sunnehanna Country Club on Oct. 20. The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation is hosting its first-ever “Black Bear Casino Night” fundraiser with tons of Vegas-style events happening throughout the evening. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and there will be […]
nittanysportsnow.com
The Walker Report: James Franklin Exposed
Smashed, bullied, molly-woped, beat down, dog walked, boat raced. That’s how you can describe what happened to Penn State at Michigan Stadium Saturday. How can a team that recruits at the same level as their opponent get outgained 563-268 in yardage, 28-10 in first downs and lose the time of possession 41:56-18:04?
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway
Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.
Toys “R” Us shop opens in Macy’s at Altoona Logan Valley Mall
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Toys “R” Us has made a comeback to Altoona as a new shop is opening in Macy’s at the Logan Valley Mall. The iconic toy store is opening inside Macy’s department stores across the country ahead of the holiday season. Macy’s and WHP Global, owner of the Toys “R” Us brand, announced […]
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for Tuesday October 18, 2022
Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Bedford, and Somerset Counties until 9:00 AM this morning. This could end the growing season for the year. If you have any sensitive plants make sure to bring them inside if you can.
Penn State student found dead after weekend party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
Construction season in northcentral Pennsylvania isn't over quite yet
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates A lane restriction starts Wednesday on Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive) in Muncy Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash. The contractor will be working at the intersection near Lycoming Mall Drive...
Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
State College
Harris Township Supervisors Speak Out Against Proposed State College Area Connector Options
Ahead of two public meetings on the project this week, Harris Township supervisors aren’t mincing words when it comes to the three proposed potential routes for PennDOT’s State College Area Connector highway. “As it stands now, there are no winners with the three alignments that are moving forward,”...
State College
One-Way Detour Scheduled for Paving in Bellefonte
Paving work will bring a lane closure and detour on Monday to a heavily traveled street in Bellefonte, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. East Bishop Street/Route 550 between South Allegheny Street and South Wilson Street will be reduced to one lane for eastbound traffic, with westbound traffic following a detour. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Woman died in Franklin County crash
A woman died in a vehicle crash in Franklin County on Oct. 7, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Experiences ‘Coughing Fit,’ Vehicle Leaves Roadway, Collides With Mailbox
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A one-vehicle crash happened on Sunday evening on State Route 219 after a driver suffered a “coughing fit.”. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident happened around 5:47 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on State Route 219, in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Police seeking two people for using stolen credit card at Altoona Best Buy
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people involved with using a stolen credit card in Blair County. State police in Hollidaysburg wrote in a press release, that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a Hispanic man stole a woman’s wallet while at the Giant Eagle at 510 State […]
PennDOT Issues Update on Windmill Superloads for Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to windmill superload movements in Clearfield County. The superloads are expected to travel this week through Thursday, October 20. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route […]
100mph chase in Altoona leads to jail for local man, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase ended behind bars for a Hollidaysburg man after police said he led them on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour before leading them on a foot chase. According to court papers, 32-year-old William Decrescio is facing more than 30 charges. While most are traffic offenses, he’s also […]
Police investigating shots fired in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County were on scene in an area where gunshots were reported just before midnight on Monday. On Oct. 17 around 11:03 p.m., there were reports of shots fired at 2709 Fairway Drive near the Logan Hills Apartments. There were no injuries and no damage, but officers did […]
