Charlotte, NC

The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals

What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from ESPN's Ryan Clark

The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team

Conflict is brewing in Carolina. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cleveland.com

‘They see Bill Belichick and it’s over!’ - Browns fan says after blowout loss (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After six games, the Browns possess a dismal 2-4 record for the 2022 season. Sunday’s loss was the most lopsided thus far, with the New England Patriots handing them a 38-15 smackdown at home at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns fans being interviewed by cleveland.com this season have repeatedly lamented the lack of running plays given to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
CLEVELAND, OH

