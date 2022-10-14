Read full article on original website
BIG D.
4d ago
Governor Fred Flintstone is visiting cemeteries for extra votes 🗳.
Reply
10
Related
wmay.com
Another Poll Gives Pritzker Big Lead; Bailey Camp Says Race Is Much Closer
Another new statewide poll gives Governor JB Pritzker a big lead over Republican challenger Darren Bailey. But Bailey’s camp calls the poll “garbage” and is countering with its own internal polling which it says shows Bailey trailing by just two points. The poll released Monday by the...
Pritzker, Bailey square off in final debate before election
CHICAGO — Illinois governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey squared off Tuesday in the final televised debate ahead of next month’s election. The debate, which was moderated by WGN News anchors Micah Materre and Tahman Bradley, focused on the economy, crime and more. It followed a contentious first debate earlier this month at […]
wmay.com
Pritzker, Bailey Clash Over Education, CRT, And More In Final Debate
Governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey have clashed again in their second and final formal debate before Election Day. Education was one of the hot topics. While Pritzker touted his efforts to boost school funding, Bailey defended his comments last week that he thinks the state should spend less on elementary and secondary education. Bailey says he would eliminate “administrative bloat” in school districts and instead steer that money to classrooms.
959theriver.com
Recent Poll Shows Most Illinois Voters Want Abortion To Remain Legal
More than half of Illinois voters want abortion to remain legal. A Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll shows that 52 percent support the procedure. Thirty-six percent say abortion should be illegal and 12 percent are unsure. Those who supported abortion overwhelmingly voted for President Biden in 2020 and tended to be women and were younger.
wmay.com
Poll: Illinois Voters Not Enthused About Pritzker Run For President
A recent statewide poll that gives Governor JB Pritzker a big lead in his bid for re-election also finds that Illinoisans aren’t particularly interested in seeing Pritzker try to move up to the White House. Pritzker’s future political ambitions have been the subject of a lot of speculation after...
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Illinois government unions seek more strike power to get more political
The Cook County College Teachers Union is planning a strike for the end of October unless the college’s students get housing and day care services (the teachers also want more money). They are basically demanding a taxpayer-funded charity, “City Colleges for the Common Good.”. It would subsidize child...
Pritzker, Bailey skirt pension specifics ahead of election
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey have largely avoided specifics regarding plans to address the state's growing pension burden ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Libertarian candidate Scott Schluter, the only other gubernatorial candidate on the ballot, has offered a more detailed...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Bailey criticizes poll results; Northwestern best college in Illinois; Chicago ‘rattiest’ city in America
As the two candidates for Illinois governor prepare to debate Tuesday night, Republican candidate Darren Bailey is discrediting a new poll showing Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the lead by 22 points. The Illinois Broadcasters Association and Research America Inc. poll shows 50% said they would vote for Pritzker if the election was held today, while 27% would vote for Bailey. Nearly 13% remain undecided. In a statement, the Bailey campaign said the results are from an internet survey and not a legitimate poll.
wmay.com
Pritzker receives failing grade for fiscal policy from Cato
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker got a failing grade in a public policy organization’s fiscal policy report card on governors. The Cato Institute examined the tax and spending choices made by governors since 2020. Governors receiving an A grade are those who have cut taxes and spending the most, while governors receiving an F, like Pritzker, have increased taxes and spending the most.
Illinois drops mask mandate for healthcare facilities, Governor Pritzker announces
The state of Illinois is changing its COVID-19 requirements at healthcare facilities, Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday.
wmay.com
NFIB questions Oxfam’s rating Illinois No. 10 best state to work
(The Center Square) – Illinois has taken the No. 10 spot on Oxfam’s Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022. But some say it doesn’t paint a full picture. The index of all data is based on laws and policies in effect as of July 1, 2022, across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The index consists of three dimensions: wage policies, which comprise 40% of the overall score; worker protection rights, which comprise 35% of the overall score; and rights to organize, which comprise 25% of the overall score. Illinois received index scores of 67.77 overall, 63.17 for wages, 53.57 for worker protection, and 95.00 for the right to organize.
wmay.com
More meetings set to discuss Illinois’ no cash bail law
(The Center Square) – Changes are expected to the SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll come up remain unclear. Illinois is the first state to impose no cash bail for some criminal suspects with the Pretrial Fairness Act. That’s one of several provisions of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act lawmakers passed during the final hours of the previous legislature in January 2021.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Two-thirds of all rebate checks sent; early voting totals; encouraging mammograms
If you haven’t already, it’s too late to submit information to the Illinois Department of Revenue in order to get the state-issued, one-time taxpayer-funded rebates. Comptroller Susana Mendoza said her office has already sent out about 66% of the 6 million rebate checks of $50 per person, $100 per dependent and up to $300 in property tax rebates. Monday was the deadline for those who didn’t file taxes this year to get their rebate.
Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey
Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
wmay.com
Illinois Manufacturers’ Association wraps up Manufacturers’ Week
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers and officials from the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association wrapped up their week-long bus tour in Springfield on Friday, hoping to enact policies to help the industry. The "Makers On The Move" bus tour started on Oct. 7 and traveled to nearly every state...
Effingham Radio
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Continued COVID order modifies mask recommendation; Illinois corporate tax due date extended
Continued COVID order modifies mask recommendation. The state is encouraging Illinoisans to follow CDC masking recommendations. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 executive order, all individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance. The CDC says masks are optional in low transmission areas, which encompasses most of the state. The state’s order will remain in effect through Nov. 12.
Illinois mask recommendations now include vaccinated individuals
CORRECTION: The headline has been updated to more accurately reflect the change in the order. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC […]
Gov. Pritzker's Order on COVID Guidelines Now Includes Change for Masking in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID masking guidelines Friday. The change to the order shifts one part on face coverings, changing the wording to recommend anyone, regardless of vaccination status, follow masking guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Previously, the order stated "any...
Of All The Ridiculous Laws In Illinois This Should Be One Of Them
Every state has its own unwritten rules that should never be broken. The only exception is if the person is new to the area. Now obviously there can't be jail time or ticketing for breaking said "rules" but there should be. And, if there are rules, how many times is one allowed to break them before getting ousted from society? (That's an extreme punishment, I'm aware.)
Comments / 9