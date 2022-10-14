Read full article on original website
Police arrest woman who allegedly hit Circle K employee with brick, robbed store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday. Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., Misses Evans and 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. Evans then hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register, investigators said.
Woman shot by Tempe police rammed patrol cars weeks before in Gilbert, officers say
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The woman shot by police after allegedly ramming several Tempe patrol cars had done the same thing weeks before in Gilbert. Police say On Oct. 1, 33-year-old Kristina Duranceau was pulled over by Gilbert police driving a stolen car. During the incident, she also reportedly rammed several patrol cars, similar to Sunday’s run-in with police.
Man planned stabbing of supervisor for months, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Court documents are revealing more about what led up to a stabbing at a west Phoenix workplace earlier this week. Court paperwork revealed that the suspect, identified as Kendis Auzzine Randles, allegedly stabbed his supervisor in the face, neck, stomach and right hand with a box cutter just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday. A witness told officers at the scene that she found the suspect standing over the supervisor just after the incident and that she pulled him off of their supervisor by his hoodie.
Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital
A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.
Tempe officer shoot woman who allegedly hit patrol vehicles
Police say the man barricaded himself inside.
Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole
Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect. Horse advocate organizations are offering a $35,000 reward for any tips that lead to the suspect who shot and killed wild alpine horses.
Suspect arrested after assaulting deputy in Estrella Village: MCSO
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a suspect who pointed a gun at people before assaulting a deputy has been arrested. According to MCSO, deputies responded on Oct. 16 to a home near 70th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road for reports of a person "acting erratic and pointing a gun at people near the area."
Woman shot by police in Tempe after allegedly ramming patrol car; suspect on the loose
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman was shot, and a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night. According to Tempe police, around 10:30 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the driver exited the freeway near Priest and Baseline. Tempe police were then notified there was a stolen vehicle in the area. They were able to locate the car and tried stopping it in the parking lot of the Mission Springs apartment complex.
Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect
Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole. Brock Salveson was killed on Thursday when a traffic pole he was unloading fell on him. His family is looking for answers on what happened.
Man accused of stabbing another man told Phoenix police “he feared for his life”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who stabbed another man in an east Phoenix apartment complex on Saturday told police that he feared for his life. Court papers say that Dassise LaBamba, 34, told Phoenix police after his arrest that he’d been sexually molested by the man he stabbed in the past and that he was “controlling.” LaBamba said the man had invited him to stay at his apartment near 37th Street and Earll Drive until Sunday and that the two had been arguing since around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Cyclist files $800K claim against town, county over mishap
A bicyclist wants $800,000 in damages from Gilbert and the county, claiming their closure of a bike lane for a road project led to his accident. Curt Shumway filed a notice of claim Sept. 8 for $400,000 with Gilbert and another $400,000 with Maricopa County, a partnering jurisdiction on the road construction on East Riggs Road near Key Biscayne Drive, where the accident occurred.
Man arrested after causing deadly car crash in February
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested months after he reportedly caused a deadly car crash in Tempe in February. Michael Butler, 40, surrendered to police on Friday in Glendale, months after the crash happened. According to court papers, Butler was speeding down S. Rural Road around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. Tempe police say he was driving 73 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone when he crashed into the passenger side of a pickup truck.
Judge orders area man to stop filming police
Less than a month after Scottsdale Rep. John Kavanagh couldn’t find anyone to defend his bill that curbs filming of police actions, a Mesa judge has sentenced self-described “guerilla journalist” Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in for videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa’s City Plaza Building after being told not to.
Arizona homeowner catches suspected kidnapping, assault on camera, police say
A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend on Oct. 10, after a Maricopa man told officers he caught the acts at his front door on camera. Philander Preston, 18, was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping (domestic violence), aggravated assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence), criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and minor – in – consumption of alcohol, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office website.
Police: Man arrested after reportedly stealing from Phoenix Target, planned to trade items for fentanyl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly stole from a north Phoenix Target store several times and planned to exchange the stolen items for drugs. On Sunday, just before 4 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of an in-progress theft at a Target store near Bell Road and 7th Street. According to court documents, Target employees told police that Martin Jarrell III, 28, had stolen from the store multiple times and was currently walking around filling a shopping basket with various household items. Court documents say Jarrell walked past the registers without paying, but when he saw police coming toward the store, he tried to go back inside. Officers soon arrested him inside the store.
Man stabbed inside west Phoenix business, police say
As more electric vehicles get on the road, ADOT wants to make sure owners have a place to plug up.
Woman arrested for allegedly robbing Scottsdale Fry’s worker with Down syndrome
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two women have been arrested after police say they robbed a Scottsdale man who was working at a grocery store late last month. The employee, identified as Kyle Schmidt, was working at Fry’s Food & Drug store near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on Sept. 25, when Scottsdale police say two women, identified as Paradise Adams and Pearl Mitchell, asked him for money in the parking lot. When he took out his wallet, they reportedly grabbed it and took off.
19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
2 women accused of scamming special needs worker at Scottsdale Fry’s
PHOENIX – Two women have been arrested for allegedly scamming a Scottsdale grocery store worker with special needs out of his wallet and then using his debit card to spend hundreds of dollars, authorities said Monday. Paradise Adams and Pearl Mitchell were each booked on three counts — theft...
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed to death in east Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a suspect is now in custody after a man was found stabbed to death in an east Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, it happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, identified as Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. He was identified only as a 36-year-old man. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Police say they arrested LaBamba and booked him into the Maricopa County jail.
