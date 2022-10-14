PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 22-year-old man. Eren Jacory Wilson is wanted for unlawful carry of a weapon, according to a Port Arthur Police Department. Anyone who knows where Wilson may be or has information that could help officers find him is asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO