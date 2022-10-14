ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

12NewsNow

One dead, another injured after head-on crash on FM 326 in Hardin County, investigation underway

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left one person dead. The deadly crash happened Tuesday on FM 326 near FM 421, shortly before 3 p.m. Troopers believe a Ram pickup was going north and a 2015 Buick SUV was going south, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

31-year-old man who died in officer-involved shooting identified

A Lake Charles man, who died following a police officer involved shooting last week, has been identified. Louisiana State Police say the man has been identified as 31-year-old Christopher L. Ardoin of Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police were dispatched to 1817 7th St. Thursday morning in reference to a suspicious...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for driver involved in a hit-and-run

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in investigating a hit-and-run at a nightclub Common Street in Lake Charles. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the incident, which was recorded on surveillance video happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Driver sought in weekend hit-and-run outside nightclub

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday at a local night club on Common Street. During the initial investigation detectives learned a truck was backing into a parking spot when it struck a parked car. The driver did not stop, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
KPLC TV

Victim of fatal 1st Ave. hit-and-run identified

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Police have identified the man found dead on First Avenue Sunday morning. Christopher Anthony Syas, 33, is believed to be the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Lake Charles police said. Lake Charles police are still working to put together a description of the suspect vehicle.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

BPSO Seeking Information on Burglaries

Beauregard Parish, La - On October 13th, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community. Information gathered during the investigation determined that two black males were witnessed inside one of the victim residences, committing a burglary. The suspect vehicle was described as a SUV(unknown make/model), which left traveling south on Highway 113.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Calcasieu Woman Arrested for Arson

Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 11, agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Office of Forestry arrested 39-year-old Tabitha Verdine for setting several fires on Jim Drake Rd. in Starks, La. LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators found that Verdine set fire to the roadside, which spread...
STARKS, LA
12NewsNow

Have you seen him? | Port Arthur Police searching for man wanted for unlawful carry of a weapon

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 22-year-old man. Eren Jacory Wilson is wanted for unlawful carry of a weapon, according to a Port Arthur Police Department. Anyone who knows where Wilson may be or has information that could help officers find him is asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 14, 2022, that on October 13, BPSO responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard region. According to the information acquired throughout the investigation, two black...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

