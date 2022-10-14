Read full article on original website
Murder warrant issued after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials have issued a murder warrant for a suspect after the body of a Beaumont minister was found in a home after a fire. Beaumont Police are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Police obtained a murder warrant for Ardoin in connection with the death of Jason West, 41.
One dead, another injured after head-on crash on FM 326 in Hardin County, investigation underway
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left one person dead. The deadly crash happened Tuesday on FM 326 near FM 421, shortly before 3 p.m. Troopers believe a Ram pickup was going north and a 2015 Buick SUV was going south, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
Woman charged with intoxication assault, driving without a license in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A woman was booked into the Orange County Jail Monday on charges of intoxication assault and driving without a license. Gabrielle Lashone Jordan, 32, is currently being held on a $10,300 bond. Judge Rex Peveto in the 163rd District Court signed the warrant when Jordan was...
Lake Charles American Press
31-year-old man who died in officer-involved shooting identified
A Lake Charles man, who died following a police officer involved shooting last week, has been identified. Louisiana State Police say the man has been identified as 31-year-old Christopher L. Ardoin of Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police were dispatched to 1817 7th St. Thursday morning in reference to a suspicious...
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for driver involved in a hit-and-run
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in investigating a hit-and-run at a nightclub Common Street in Lake Charles. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the incident, which was recorded on surveillance video happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Federal gun charge added for man facing intox manslaughter charge in off-duty death of Jefferson County deputy
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas man accused of intoxication manslaughter for hitting and killing an off-duty deputy who was mowing his lawn is now facing a federal gun charge. Michael David Miller, 38, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 5, 2022, on a federal charge...
Lake Charles American Press
Starks woman accused of setting fire to roadside, which then spread to woods and burned seven acres
A 39-year-old Calcasieu Parish woman has been arrested for setting several fires on Jim Drake Road in Starks. Megan Moore, a member of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry communications team, said on Oct. 11 their agents arrested Tabitha Verdine for simple arson. Moore said LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators...
Lake Charles American Press
Driver sought in weekend hit-and-run outside nightclub
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday at a local night club on Common Street. During the initial investigation detectives learned a truck was backing into a parking spot when it struck a parked car. The driver did not stop, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Man in stable condition after early Tuesday morning shooting in Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Wade Road in Mauriceville shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
Exhibit at Beaumont Police Department honors those who died from domestic violence
BEAUMONT, Texas — The entrance of the Beaumont Police Department is lined with life-sized figures as Southeast Texans honor those who lost their lives to domestic violence. In 2021, seven domestic violence homicides occurred in the city of Beaumont. “Many die each year in acts of domestic violence in...
Hayes man found unresponsive with 4-year-old and fentanyl in car
A man was arrested after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle with a 4-year-old and fentanyl, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
KPLC TV
Victim of fatal 1st Ave. hit-and-run identified
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Police have identified the man found dead on First Avenue Sunday morning. Christopher Anthony Syas, 33, is believed to be the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Lake Charles police said. Lake Charles police are still working to put together a description of the suspect vehicle.
westcentralsbest.com
BPSO Seeking Information on Burglaries
Beauregard Parish, La - On October 13th, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community. Information gathered during the investigation determined that two black males were witnessed inside one of the victim residences, committing a burglary. The suspect vehicle was described as a SUV(unknown make/model), which left traveling south on Highway 113.
Silsbee woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in January 2022 death of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday for her involvement in the January 2022 murder of man in Beaumont's West End. Mychelle Kshone Cole, 24, of Silsbee, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, of Beaumont. Cole plead guilty...
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
westcentralsbest.com
Calcasieu Woman Arrested for Arson
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 11, agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Office of Forestry arrested 39-year-old Tabitha Verdine for setting several fires on Jim Drake Rd. in Starks, La. LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators found that Verdine set fire to the roadside, which spread...
Vidor Police Department held swearing-in, promotional and retirement ceremony Monday
VIDOR, Texas — In a ceremony that Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll called the "full life cycle of an officer" the department said welcomed some, congratulated another and said goodbye to one of their own. The ceremony took place at the Vidor City Hall located at 1365 North Main...
Have you seen him? | Port Arthur Police searching for man wanted for unlawful carry of a weapon
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 22-year-old man. Eren Jacory Wilson is wanted for unlawful carry of a weapon, according to a Port Arthur Police Department. Anyone who knows where Wilson may be or has information that could help officers find him is asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.
Port Arthur News
Man sentenced Monday following killing of Deshandric Clayton at Avery Trace
A Port Arthur man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty in the 2019 shooting death of Deshandric Clayton at Avery Trace Apartments. Kylan Bazile, 24, was sentenced in Judge John Stevens’ courtroom in the death of Deshandric Clayton, 23. Jurors on Monday heard from...
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 14, 2022, that on October 13, BPSO responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard region. According to the information acquired throughout the investigation, two black...
