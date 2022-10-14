Shuffle Board: New CFDA Chair, OMB Names MIA Director, CFO Changes at JD Sports, Coloreel, XPO

Brands

Thom Browne

Thom Browne was elected chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America ( CFDA ), effective Jan. 1.

The CFDA board of directors unanimously elected the designer to the role for a two-year term. Browne launched his business in 2003 with five grey suits in a made-to-measure shop in New York City’s West Village, creating a tailored uniform comprising a jacket and trouser paired with a grey cardigan, a white oxford shirt, a gray tie and silver tie-bar, and classic black brogues. He has since expanded into complete men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections, footwear, accessories, and fragrance.

Browne became a member of the CFDA in 2005. In addition to serving on the CFDA board, he is a past member of the organization’s Admissions Committee and serves on the current Selection Committee for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

Browne succeeds Tom Ford, who completed his term at the end of May. CFDA CEO Steven Kolb will continue to serve as interim chair through Dec. 31.

Browne joins a roster of past CFDA chairs that include Ford, Diane von Furstenberg, Stan Herman, Carolyne Roehm, Perry Ellis, Mary McFadden, Bill Blass, Herbert Kasper, Oscar de la Renta, Norman Norell and Sydney Wragge.

Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety appointed Sebastian Jean as fashion director.

Jean will work across Highsnobiety’s fashion department and style its in-house collections and retail platforms from the brand’s New York City offices. He previously was at Office Magazine, where he spent over five years as men’s fashion editor.

Jean’s appointment follows the announcement of Willa Bennett as editor in chief earlier this year. Highsnobiety is a global business headquartered in Berlin with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, Sydney, Tokyo and Milan.

Stylitics

Stylitics, a provider of AI-powered automated visual merchandising and outfit styling, announced that Karyn Schoenbart and Richard Hearn were appointed to its board of directors.

Schoenbart most recently served as CEO of global market research firm The NPD Group. Hearn previously served as global president of Razorfish Commerce and general manager of the marketing, commerce and supply chain software application business for IBM Watson.

Retail

JD Sports Fashion said chief financial officer Neil Greenhalgh intends to step down next year.

The retailer said its nominations committee will now start a process to find a successor and that Greenhalgh will assist to help ensure an orderly succession. He will also help the board in the audit and subsequent publication of the company’s financial statements for the year ending Jan. 28, 2023, it said.

Textiles

Malouf

Malouf has added Phil Dutson and Casey Doolittle to its software development department.

Dutson will serve as director of web development and Doolittle as director of software engineering. They will work together to offer broader technical support to Malouf’s retail partners.

Doolittle was previously a software developer at a fitness retailer for 15 years. Before that, he held several highly specialized positions in the tech industry, including technical editor at Pearson and communications technician for the United States Marine Corps. Prior to Malouf, Dutson spent seven years as a solution architect for a consumer wellness brand.

Malouf Home offers a selection of furniture, mattresses, adjustable bed bases, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames and mattress toppers. Together with sister brands Salt Flat and Weekender, Malouf products are available in over 16,000 retail partner locations in the U.S., and its international team now serves over 56 countries. Malouf, a Certified B Corporation, is headquartered in Logan, Utah.

Embroidery technology company Coloreel recruited Saman Khalilian as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Khalilian most recently held the role of CFO for the Ambea Group’s healthcare company Klara. He will have an important role in the management team and will actively support the company by creating favorable conditions for the company’s expansion phase.

Khalilian will be based at the company’s office at Epicenter in Stockholm.

Trade

Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), announced that Livia Shmavonian will serve as OMB’s new Made in America director.

The Made in America Office has set a goal of raising the domestic content threshold for federal procurement from 55 percent to 75 percent, ensuring the government’s significant purchasing power is leveraged here at home. To support American businesses and workers, the Made in America Office has made the waiver process more efficient and transparent, established a new Made in America Council, and worked with dedicated career staff across Federal agencies to develop standard operating procedures for Made in America Office operations.

Shmavonian joins OMB from the International Trade Administration at the Department of Commerce, where as director of legislative and intergovernmental affairs and senior advisor to the under secretary, she worked to advance American competitiveness.

Federal Trade Commission

Federal Trade Commission ( FTC ) chair Lina M. Khan announced the appointment of two new senior agency leaders–chief technology officer Stephanie Nguyen and public affairs director Douglas Farrar.

Nguyen had served in the role in an acting capacity since October 2021. Prior to her tenure at the FTC, she worked at the U.S. Digital Service at the White House and as a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Farrar comes to the FTC from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he was vice president of communications and strategy. Previously, Farrar was assistant director of communications at the Aspen Institute and a communications and legislative aide in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Logistics

XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics Inc. appointed Carl Anderson as chief financial officer (CFO), effective Nov. 8.

Anderson will replace Ravi Tulsyan, who will leave the company after assisting with the CFO transition. Anderson most recently served as CFO of Meritor Inc., a global supplier of OEM and aftermarket parts for commercial vehicle and industrial markets.

XPO Logistics is a provider of freight transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload (LTL) and truck brokerage. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with approximately 749 locations and 43,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn.

Nuvocargo

Nuvocargo, a digital platform focused on U.S.-Mexico cross-border trade, added former Shopify executive Nicholas Simmons as head of engineering to continue to develop its platform and expand the company’s engineering team.

Prior to joining Nuvocargo, Simmons was director of engineering at Shopify, where over the course of nine years he helped scale the organization from 50 to 2,500 engineers.

Nuvocargo is backed by over $40 million in funding from Tiger Global, QED Investors, NFX and Y Combinator.