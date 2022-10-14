Read full article on original website
cbs17
Firefighters rescue man from Cary house fire
CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—Firefighters rescued a man from a house fire in Cary, Tuesday morning. The fire started around 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Grey Fox Court near Two Creeks Road and Fox Horn Run. When firefighters got to the scene, they said there were heavy flames on...
cbs17
35 Durham families evacuated due to gas leak stemming from broken line under roadway
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple homes in Durham have been evacuated as a precaution due to an underground gas leak, according to the Durham Fire Department. Firefighters said they received a call about the gas leak around 8:15 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters said the area from Carlton Avenue to...
WRAL
Durham gas leak forces dozens to evacuate
A gas leak forced the evacuation of dozens of people Monday in the Cleveland-Holloway neighborhood near downtown Durham, according to the Durham Fire Department. A gas leak forced the evacuation of dozens of people Monday in the Cleveland-Holloway neighborhood near downtown Durham, according to the Durham Fire Department. Reporter: Monica...
5 teens skip school, set trash can on fire causing fire at park in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — Five teens who are accused of skipping school set a picnic shelter and trash can on fire at a park in Graham. Firefighters with the Graham Fire Department responded to Bill Cooke Park on Townbranch Road just last week. Fire crews discovered someone had set a...
cbs17
Driver crashes in Raleigh after I-40 chase topping 150 mph, NC troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed in Raleigh after a 150 mile per hour chase on Interstate 40 out of Durham County late Monday night, officials said. The incident began around 11 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 283, which is at the Interstate 540 interchange in Durham County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
cbs17
Worker dies after forklift flips at Wake Forest construction site
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest has died in an industrial incident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed Monday night. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed Limber Antonio Velazquezlopes, 30, working in the 10,000 block of Star Road died.
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
cbs17
I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
jocoreport.com
Highway 42 Crash Injures 5 People
KENLY – A Saturday afternoon accident on Highway 42 East at Creech Church Road sent five victims to area hospitals. A passenger car, pickup truck and SUV collided at the rural intersection. The occupants of the SUV were seriously injured. Antioch Fire Deaprtment, Johnston County EMS,and the NC State...
cbs17
Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home
RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
cbs17
Durham leaders OK plan to create district to carry, drink alcohol downtown
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — You’re one step closer to being able to openly carry and drink alcohol in downtown Durham. City Council voted unanimously Monday night to create a downtown social district where outdoor drinking would be allowed. “We will all be ever vigilant and we will be...
20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home
ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
Raleigh residents asking questions after emergency officials say no request to notify public of active shooter
People living in the Hedingham and surrounding neighborhoods are concerned that there was no alert system activated during Thursday's mass shooting. A current memorial is set up there, and growing.
cbs17
Raleigh’s Neuse River Greenway reopened after deadly mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Neuse River Greenway is a peaceful escape for so many people but it’s now connected with tragedy after police say a 15-year-old gunman is accused of shooting and killing five people on or near the greenway. The area reopened Friday and as a new...
cbs17
Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow
The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement Tuesday saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement through a lawyer that acknowledges the...
cbs17
Woman stabbed to death in Durham; suspect in custody, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed to death in north Durham and a suspect is in custody, police said. Police said the woman was stabbed Tuesday in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Officers say they responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon shortly...
Parents of teen suspect in Raleigh mass shooting issue first statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of a 15-year-old suspect accused of killing 5 people and hurting two others during a mass shooting in Raleigh last week have shared their first statement since the attack, Channel 9′s affiliate ABC 11 reported on Tuesday. Through an attorney, Alan and Elise...
WRAL
Human skeleton found in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
