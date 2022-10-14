Colorado voters who want or need help with English can access certified translation services for free when they vote in the upcoming midterm elections. The Secretary of State’s office has launched a new hotline that allows voters to receive real time translation of their ballot content from a live interpreter. Spanish, Korean, Mandarin, Taiwanese and Vietnamese translators are available on call. Other languages are available upon request, according to a release from the office.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO