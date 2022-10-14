Read full article on original website
Colorado rolls out new language assistance hotline to help non-English speaking voters
Colorado voters who want or need help with English can access certified translation services for free when they vote in the upcoming midterm elections. The Secretary of State’s office has launched a new hotline that allows voters to receive real time translation of their ballot content from a live interpreter. Spanish, Korean, Mandarin, Taiwanese and Vietnamese translators are available on call. Other languages are available upon request, according to a release from the office.
Colorado Secretary of State: Democrat Jena Griswold
The job of overseeing Colorado’s elections used to be a relatively obscure position compared to other more high-profile statewide offices, but not anymore. The 2020 presidential election put the role of Secretary of State front and center in the national debate over election security and false claims of unprecedented fraud.
Colorado officials warn of disinformation and conspiracy theories ahead of midterm election
As ballots are mailed to Colorado voters this week, local election officials are combating disinformation about the security and reliability of the state’s voting system and debunking conspiracy theories that could impact voting in this fall’s election. According to the bipartisan Colorado County Clerks Association, conspiracies are circulating,...
How Colorado counts your ballot
Is your vote secure, and properly counted? Since November 2020, election integrity has been under public scrutiny. It’s questioned in the news, by family and friends, and candidates themselves. This episode takes you behind the scenes of Colorado’s elections, to meet the people and systems designed to prevent fraud and count every vote.
What to know about Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate for governor
Heidi Ganahl was the last Republican to win statewide office in Colorado when she was elected to the CU Board of Regents in 2018. Now, she is trying to become the first of her party to occupy the governor’s office in 16 years. Ganahl first made her name as...
Universal free lunch for Colorado’s public school students? Voters will decide
During the pandemic, in every public school cafeteria in Colorado, every kid was able to get a free lunch, not just those from the poorest homes. Everyone. Now a coalition of parents, teachers and anti-hunger advocates are pushing to make permanent universal free school lunches. Lawmakers in the Democratic-controlled legislature put it on the ballot. Next month voters will have the final say.
5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates
The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
Amendment D: New 23rd judicial district for Elbert, Douglas and Lincoln counties
The state is asking voters for approval to move seven district court judges from the 18th judicial district to a newly created district. The 23rd Judicial District was carved out of the 18th district by the legislature in 2020. It will include only Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties, while the 18th district would consist only of Arapahoe County, if voters agree to the change in the state constitution.
Colorado’s Board of Regents explained and who’s running
The University of Colorado Board of Regents, the governing body of Colorado’s largest higher education system, has four seats up for election this year. The board consists of two statewide at-large members and one regent from each of Colorado’s congressional districts. Starting with this election that includes the newly-created eighth district. Regents serve six-year terms, and are termed out after two successive incumbencies.
Proposition FF: Healthy meals for all public school students, explained
A group of Colorado parents, students, teachers, anti-hunger advocates and other supporters spearheaded the campaign to pass The Healthy School Meals for All ballot measure. For decades, many children in Colorado and the U.S. have lacked access to good quality meals at school, and also at home as well. That’s contributed to a cascade of problems from hunger and food insecurity to obesity.
Proposition GG: Giving voters more information about proposed tax changes
Proposition GG would change how future ballot initiatives are conducted in Colorado. Basically, it requires that voters be shown more information about how proposed tax changes would affect them. It’s an important change: Colorado voters are often asked to decide on tax changes during elections, and this measure would change...
Proposition 121: Colorado state income tax cut
This ballot measure would reduce the state income tax rate. The permanent rate would be reduced from 4.55 percent of income to 4.40 percent of income. In other words, if you currently make $100,000 in taxable income, your bill would shrink from $4,550 to $4,400 — a reduction of about 3 percent.
Proposition 123: Dedicate tax revenue to affordable housing
If it’s approved by voters, Proposition 123 would dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars annually for affordable housing development and related programs. The measure requires state lawmakers to spend a certain portion of the yearly budget on affordable housing. It would earmark about 2 percent of income tax revenues, or nearly $300 million in the next fiscal year, for affordable housing.
Proposition 125 in Colorado: Allowing grocery and convenience stores to sell wine
Under current alcohol laws, most chain grocery stores can sell beer, but not wine. This proposal would allow supermarkets to sell wine starting from March 1, 2023. If it passes, this ballot measure will follow on the heels of recent changes enacted in the legislature that allowed grocery and convenience stores to start selling full-strength beer three years ago.
