Logan Chieftains best Athens Bulldogs 2-1

The Athens Bulldogs, on a three-game winning streak, faced the Logan Chieftains on the road on Thursday night. With the 2-1 victory over the Bulldogs, the Chieftain remain undefeated on their home turf.

The Chieftains initiated the game dominating possession and showing their hunger for shots. The first five minutes was monopolized by their patterned play; a drive down the sideline, a cut move to outplay the Bulldog defender, and a cross back center field.

This allowed them several shots on goal, but most were denied by Athens’ goalie AJ Knapp. There was an unnerving moment for Bulldog fans when Knapp lost site of a bobbled ball and it was headed for the open goal but Sweeper Ella Chapman rushed the goal line and pelted the ball out, thwarting a Chieftain’s score.

Yet just a minutes later, the Chieftain’s peppering paid off. Logan’s sophomore, Dani Mahaffey, struck a hard shot that rocketed through the legs of Knapp.

The Bulldogs’ defense soon gained a read on the Chieftains’ attack and proved they could put up a good fight. Outside defender Jo Bertuna controlled the ball and skillfully distributed to the midfield or sprinted at speed to edge out her opponent.

Similarly, Ella Chapman, Julia Dick, Kateyann Walburn and Khyla Brannon showed their command of their posts, stepping up to intercept passes and stripping Chieftains of the ball before they could snatch a shot.

On the other end of the field, the Bulldog offense had a steep learning curve. They tried to break through the Chieftain’s defense, only to have through balls diverted. When striker Quinn Murphy received the ball, she often found herself surrounded by four purple shirts, suffocating her moves.

However, midway through the half Murphy produced an equalizer. The play started with a swift through ball from Chapman to the outside corner.

Olivia Smart chased it down, navigated around the defender, and sailed the ball central where Murphy was running on. She quickly controlled it and blasted it to bring the score to 1-1, where it remained for the first half.

Athens opened the second half with a little more attacking power, but Logan still ripped the first shot. With the Bulldogs struggling to find their offensive rhythm, the defense stepped up physically and mentally to frustrate and shut down the Chieftain’s offense, holding them to half the shots acquired in the first half.

At the 20-minute mark, Logan striker Mahaffey surpassed Chapman at the 30-yard line and found herself on a breakaway. However, before she could launch the shot on goal, Bertuna dashed from behind to steal the ball and clear it out.

However, the Mahaffey soon after found fortune by launching a long shot, which perfectly crested over the head of Athens’ keeper Kayla Hammonds to find the game-winning goal.

For the remainder of the game the Bulldogs showed good hustle and had some scrambled moments in front of the Chieftains’ goal, but they could not secure another one before the buzzer sounded.

This game was a good challenge for the Bulldogs as they prepare to face other attacking teams in the upcoming D-II SE District Soccer Tournament. The Bulldogs open with Miami Trace at Joe Burrow Stadium on Tuesday October 20th at 6:00 pm.