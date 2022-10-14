ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump’s Executive Privilege Push Is Collapsing

By Ryan Bort
 4 days ago
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 22, 2019. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is the subject of multiple investigations regarding conduct that took place while he was in office. He’s leaned on executive privilege to protect himself, but such claims haven’t been as powerful as the former president was probably hoping.

Several allies have tried to use it to get out of honoring subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee, but the committee reminded Americans on Thursday that it’s still been able to gather plenty of incriminating testimony. Meanwhile, Steve Bannon, perhaps the most notable former adviser to buck the committee, was convicted of contempt of Congress this summer.

Trump has also used executive privilege to stymie the Justice Department’s investigation into the classified documents he hoarded at Mar-a-Lago. He successfully convinced a Florida judge he appointed to name a “special master” to review the material for potential privilege claims, but the 11th District Court ruled that the DOJ should still be allowed to review some of the documents. Trump appealed to the Supreme Court, which on Thursday declined to take up the case.

He’s also tried to use executive privilege to prevent a federal grand jury from hearing testimony regarding an investigation into his alleged role in the events of Jan. 6. The Washington Post reported on Friday, however, that a judge overruled Trump’s objections, and that Marc Short, a former aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, could sit for questioning. He did so on Thursday.

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell’s ruling signals that “attempts by Trump to invoke executive privilege to preserve the confidentiality of presidential decision-making were not likely to prevail,” according to the Post.

Short reportedly already testified before the grand jury in July, but didn’t answer some questions after his lawyer, Emmet Flood, argued they were protected. The Post reports that the DOJ asked Howell to force him to cooperate. She did, but Trump appealed, delaying Short’s testimony until Howell said enough was enough this week.

The Post notes the ruling could impact other witnesses, as well, including former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy, Pat Philbin, who appeared before the grand jury last month but may still have questions to answer. Regardless, the walls are continuing to close in around the former president as he desperately tries to fend off multiple investigations into a smorgasbord of potentially illegal activity. The only thing that could truly protect him is returning to the White House, a fact Rolling Stone has reported Trump is well aware of as he mulls whether to declare his candidacy.

Comments / 180

David Harbolt
4d ago

The only privilege that he will have in the future, is choosing whose pole he gets to smoke first, Jose, or Bubba! At least he has enough money to put on his commissary account. Can buy a lot of Cheetos, and Preparation-H.

Reply(12)
125
Arleen Sonney
4d ago

Im concerned this idiot is going to run for President again, and him and his followers will cause another uproar 😡 I would like to see that he can't even run again for a Presidental election!!

Reply(10)
112
George Krug
4d ago

a judge that trump appointed should never have been allowed to have a case about him that judge should have backed away from it

Reply(2)
67
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Lawyers Are Turning on Each Other Over Mar-a-Lago Probe

Christina Bobb, the Trump lawyer who in June signed a letter certifying that all of the sensitive material the former president moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago had been returned, is talking to federal authorities investigating the matter. The news that Bobb is dishing to the feds, reported initially...
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Official Response to Jan. 6 Subpoena Is as Unhinged as His Truth Social Posts

The Jan. 6 committee concluded its final hearing on Thursday by voting unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump, the man Vice Chair Liz Cheney described as the “central cause” of what happened that day. The former president responded with a furious Truth Social posting spree, calling the committee a “BUST” that is dividing the country while pinning the blame for the violence on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (who, unlike Trump, spent the riot trying to marshall forces to stop it).
The List

Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows

Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot

Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
WASHINGTON STATE
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

