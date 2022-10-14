ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona.Biz

It’s Toys for Tots Time

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

Sedona News – Sedona Toys for Tots is accepting family requests starting October 15 for toys for the holiday season.

Toys for Tots provides toys, books and stocking stuffers to children newborn to 14 years old living in the Sedona area. Families may register at the Sedona Community Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry or at West Sedona School. Registration is also available at http://sedona-az.toysfortots.org. Sedona Toys for Tots provides one bag of toys for each family. Families who request toys are pre-screened to assure there are no double requests. Sedona toys for Tots is sponsored by the Sedona Area Veteran & Community Outreach (SAVCO).

Toy collection boxes will be placed in Sedona and VOC businesses the first week of November.

Reservations are being taken for the annual Tots for Tots Gourmet Italian Dinner Fundraiser held ​on Sunday, November 13 from 4 – 6 pm at Sedona Winds Retirement Community, 405 Jacks Canyon Road, VOC. The dinner is $35 per person and the funds are used to purchase toys for less fortunate Sedona children. Make reservations by calling 928 284-1021 or email sedona.az@toysfortots.org Make your checks payable to Toys for Tots. This is a much looked forward to event to kick off the Toys for Tots season.

This post It’s Toys for Tots Time originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
Sedona.Biz

“Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk Tickets Now Available

Sedona News – “Voices from the Grave”, a pioneer cemetery walk, is back. Hosted by the Sedona Historical Society, guests will enjoy a fascinating, outdoor theatrical program with costumed ‘spirits’ and history. On Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, this step back into Sedona’s past through the lives and stories of local pioneers will [...] This post “Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk Tickets Now Available originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Zenprov’s bloody funny comedy coming to OTCA

Verde Valley News – Where’s that spooky laughter coming from? Look no further than Zenprov Comedy’s “Red Rocky Horror Improv Show” on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:00 pm at the Old Town Center for the Arts. “This is our favorite show of the year to perform. Halloween, monsters, aliens, and children high on sugar — [...] This post Zenprov’s bloody funny comedy coming to OTCA originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Live one-man shows!

Sedona News – World-renowned actor, entertainer and impressionist Duffy Hudson is bringing his award-winning live shows “Houdini: His Life, His Magic” and “Edgar Allan Poe: In the Shadow of the Raven” to Sedona. There will be one performance of each show on Sunday and Monday, Oct. 23 and 24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, [...] This post Live one-man shows! originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

State Library grants provide new materials in Children’s Library

Verde Valley News – Camp Verde Community Library recently received grants for two unique collections for the Children’s Library, from the AZ State Library, Archives, & Public Records. One is a Welcoming Libraries grant and the other is a Checkout Learning 2022 grant. Both collections are available now for checkout when you visit the Children’s [...] This post State Library grants provide new materials in Children’s Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Wrapping the Week With Beauty

… leaving for the lake in four hours so this will be a wee bit short. I’ve spent the last while browsing through flower shots I have taken over the years and these two spoke to me and insisted that they be chosen … the first is a Hollyhock that was in a planter outside [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Wrapping the Week With Beauty originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair

Sedona News – The gift-giving holiday season is fast approaching and the Sedona Heritage Museum hopes to make the lives of local shoppers just a bit easier by once again hosting their annual Fall Arts & Crafts Fair on October 22. This long-time Museum tradition is the ideal way to “keep it local”. The Museum [...] This post Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Hālau Hula Nāpuaokaleiʻilima Resumes Annual Hula Show

Sedona News – After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Hālau Hula Nāpuaokaleiʻilima resumes their only fundraising event, the 17th annual Hoʻike (hula exhibition show). Kumu Hula Kēhau Chrisman invites you to join her students (haumana) on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts at 280 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.  Doors open at 1:15 [...] This post Hālau Hula Nāpuaokaleiʻilima Resumes Annual Hula Show originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘I Saw the Light’ encore Oct. 22-27

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the flashback encore return of “I Saw the Light” showing Oct. 22-27 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. “I Saw the Light” tells the story of iconic, tormented singer-songwriter Hank Williams who revolutionized country music with his raw charisma, haunting voice and original songs, [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘I Saw the Light’ encore Oct. 22-27 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Breaking’ premiere Oct. 21-27

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Breaking” showing Oct. 21-Oct. 27 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Breaking” features a stellar ensemble cast, including John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Michael Kenneth Williams, Connie Britton, Jeffrey Donovan and Olivia Washington. When Marine Veteran Brian Brown-Easley is [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Breaking’ premiere Oct. 21-27 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

NAMI Family-to-Family Free Class

Verde Valley News – NAMI Yavapai will be sponsoring a FREE NAMI Family-to-Family 4-session education program for family, friends and significant others of adults with mental health conditions. NAMI Family-to-Family provides information about anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other mental health conditions. Other topics covered include communication, problem solving, treatment and recovery. The [...] This post NAMI Family-to-Family Free Class originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Monday at The Museum: Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild

Sedona News – Do you have an interest in weaving, spinning, basket making, dyeing yarns or knitting? If so, come to Monday at the Museum at the Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, October 24th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and join the members of the Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild while they practice [...] This post Monday at The Museum: Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: October 14-20, 2022

By Rabbi Alicia Magal Sedona News – Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley for the New Year 5783 which began on the Hebrew calendar last week All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website. Visitors are [...] This post Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: October 14-20, 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Joshua Tobey and “Heart and Soul” at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Sedona News – Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s exciting fall lineup of shows continues October 28 and 29 when impressionistic wildlife sculptor Joshua Tobey rolls into town for his annual one-man show. Heart and Soul gets started on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. As in years past, Joshua [...] This post Joshua Tobey and “Heart and Soul” at Rowe Fine Art Gallery originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Met Live Opera season debuts with ‘Medea’ in Sedona Oct. 22 & 26

Sedona News – The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to continue to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2022-2023 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The season will officially kick off with Luigi Cherubini’s “Medea” live via simulcast on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. and the [...] This post Met Live Opera season debuts with ‘Medea’ in Sedona Oct. 22 & 26 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Kendrick Time Two

… although I didn’t get what I wanted last Thursday, I did get some shots I have wanted which will supplement others in the portfolio including the shot above of Kendrick Peak taken from roadside on SR 180 going north out of Flagstaff. I got it with close to full color and with clouds and [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Kendrick Time Two originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

A Surround Sound Music Experience that will Blow You Away!

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with award-winning surround sound composer and producer Koz Mraz for “Dark Side of the Room” on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Everyone has experienced 5.1 surround in movie theaters, but hearing QUEEN’s Bohemian Rhapsody remixed specifically [...] This post A Surround Sound Music Experience that will Blow You Away! originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents A Night of Improv Comedy Oct. 18

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Sedona’s New Family-Friendly Improv Troupe — Unauthorized Happiness — on Tuesday night, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Unauthorized Happiness is making their Mary D. Fisher Theatre debut with their completely made up, completely hilarious improv show. Unauthorized [...] This post Sedona Film Festival presents A Night of Improv Comedy Oct. 18 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sound Bites Grill Keeps Rocking Sedona – Looks Forward to Ten More Years of Great Food and Music

By Joey Best & Tommy Acosta Sedona, AZ News: Sound Bites Grill recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary and looks forward to delivering food fun and music for the next 10 years and beyond. Like the Everready Bunny, this restaurant keeps right on drumming and never lets up. Starting with its opening in June of 2012, [...] This post Sound Bites Grill Keeps Rocking Sedona – Looks Forward to Ten More Years of Great Food and Music originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Monday at The Museum: Appalachian Folk Art Broom

Sedona News – Monday at the Museum will feature a class on Appalachian Folk Art Broom making on Monday, October 17 from 11:00-1:00pm. Your instructor, Carolyn Grebenstein, from Bearcat Studio, will teach you how to make your own cob-webber broom. Each participant leaves with the broom they make. Space is limited so RSVP is required.  Cost [...] This post Monday at The Museum: Appalachian Folk Art Broom originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Tales of a Traveling Troubadour – An Encore Presentation

Sedona News – On Thursday, October 20th at 7pm in Tlaqapaque, Red Earth Theatre will be pleased to host an encore presentation of the rock and roll musical Tales of a Traveling Troubadour.  With song, dance, and story this show will explore incidents in the life of Gary Scott, a firsthand glimpse at an era, its songs, [...] This post Tales of a Traveling Troubadour – An Encore Presentation originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
362
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy