Buford got a huge 39-27 win over Mill Creek (Hoschton) in a battle of the top two teams in Georgia on Friday. Five-star Alabama commit Justice Haynes had 20 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns. He needed 156 yards going into the game to eclipse 7,000 career rushing yards and became the sixth running back in state history to reach that number.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO