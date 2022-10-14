ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
MaxPreps

High school football rankings: Buford moves up to No. 6 in MaxPreps Top 25 after 39-27 win over Mill Creek

Buford got a huge 39-27 win over Mill Creek (Hoschton) in a battle of the top two teams in Georgia on Friday. Five-star Alabama commit Justice Haynes had 20 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns. He needed 156 yards going into the game to eclipse 7,000 career rushing yards and became the sixth running back in state history to reach that number.
GEORGIA STATE
MaxPreps

@EFrantzMP’s High School Football Great Lakes Region Rankings

The Great Lakes states are defined - in large - by silos, steeples and Friday night stadium lights. With kickoff having arrived, here's our weekly take on the top high school football programs in the region. National acclaim and big-time talent. North Coast football is a force. @EFrantzMP's High School...
WISCONSIN STATE
MaxPreps

High school football: MaxPreps National Player of the Year Watch List

Past winners include Derrick Henry, Cade Klubnik, Kyler Murray, D.J. Uiagalelei and Bryce Young. Today, we look at 10 who are putting themselves in position to be next. Key factors in the selection process include team success and individual performance and production. A deep playoff run and outstanding play on the biggest stage also make for a strong resume.
ALABAMA STATE
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Top-ranked prospects Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Collier headline 20th annual Chick-fil-A Classic

The field is headlined by 12 out-of-state teams with high expectations this season — Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Columbus (Miami), Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.), Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix), Huntington Prep (Huntington, W. Va.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), John Marshall (Richmond, Va.), Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.), Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.), The Rock (Gainesville, Fla.) and Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.).
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy