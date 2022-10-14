Read full article on original website
Related
Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant
CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
Wreck shuts down Highway 904 in Robeson County, North Carolina DOT says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Highway 904 near Marietta in Robeson County has been shut down in both directions because of a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The wreck happened at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday near Renegade Drive, NCDOT said. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Wilmington, NC
Create unforgettable memories with your family by traveling to Wilmington, the county seat of New Hanover County on the southern coast of North Carolina. Wilmington is situated near Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, making it a famous spot for various water sports and activities. Exciting and fun-filled activities...
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
Treasurer warns NC towns on financial watchlist to clean books or lose charters
This year the town of East Laurinburg ceased to exist as an incorporated municipality after years of fiscal distress, fraud and, in the end, an inability to operate itself. More than 140 municipalities are on the state treasurer’s latest financial watch list, with a handful facing increased pressure to clean their books.
columbuscountynews.com
940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw
Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
WECT
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on N.C. 906 (Midway Road SE) near U.S. 17 Business and south of Bolivia is scheduled to be replaced. Crews will begin the work to replace the aging bridge on Oct. 17, according to the...
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
Funeral for slain Atlantic Beach councilman, family set for Tuesday
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral for a slain Atlantic Beach councilman and two family members is set for Tuesday, according to Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum. The funeral for James DeWitt and his family will be held Tuesday in Conway, Quattlebaum said. He said the town is focused on assisting and supporting […]
columbuscountynews.com
Kevin Conner Memorial Run Gallery
It was perfect weather Saturday morning for the Kevin Conner Memorial Run. The event is held annually to honor the local native, a State Trooper who died in the line of duty near Whiteville on Oct. 17, 2018. The 5k and one-mile events took participants from the Whiteville City Hall...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Understanding Trespassing Laws in Myrtle Beach (and How to Avoid Trespass Charges Yourself)
The love for exploration is human nature. So, there are times you may want to discover what’s on the other side of the fence. Unfortunately, crossing to the other side of the fence could mean being at risk of facing trespassing charges. Typically, trespassing refers to the entry of...
foxwilmington.com
Navassa manufacturer finds success in new facility but falls short of job creation deadline
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) – Three years ago, Brunswick County entered into an agreement to grant Pacon Manufacturing $700,000 for the company to bring 238 jobs to the region. Now, the county has applied for a second extension after Pacon fell 19 jobs short of the agreement’s requirements. But...
WECT
Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market. The...
WECT
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.
theurbannews.com
Will Columbus County Sheriff Keep His Job After Racist Comments?
Will Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene hold onto his job after a Superior Court judge, at the request of local District Attorney Jon David, temporarily suspended Greene from office after WECT-TV reported that he vowed to get rid of “Black bastards” working for the sheriff’s department?. At...
WECT
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a car accident on Randall Parkway around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. One car was flipped over with serious damage when officers arrived on the scene. According to a WPD spokesperson, one person died. It is not clear if there was anyone else in the car.
whqr.org
After collecting hundreds of dollars on free-parking days, Wilmington acknowledges ‘challenges’ with messaging
While beach towns rake in serious parking revenue on summer holidays, the City of Wilmington has traditionally made it a point to offer free parking on those days — in large part to help incentivize bringing residents and tourists alike to downtown businesses. But during the Fourth of July...
WMBF
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new motorcycle shop owner is ready to pave the way for more bikers in Horry County. Kelli Williams found a love for motorcycles at just the age of four and is now watching plans come to fruition as a new business owner. “I would probably...
WECT
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival. There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.
WMBF
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
Comments / 1