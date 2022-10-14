ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant

CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Wilmington, NC

Create unforgettable memories with your family by traveling to Wilmington, the county seat of New Hanover County on the southern coast of North Carolina. Wilmington is situated near Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, making it a famous spot for various water sports and activities. Exciting and fun-filled activities...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News Oct. 15

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw

Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Kevin Conner Memorial Run Gallery

It was perfect weather Saturday morning for the Kevin Conner Memorial Run. The event is held annually to honor the local native, a State Trooper who died in the line of duty near Whiteville on Oct. 17, 2018. The 5k and one-mile events took participants from the Whiteville City Hall...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.
CALABASH, NC
theurbannews.com

Will Columbus County Sheriff Keep His Job After Racist Comments?

Will Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene hold onto his job after a Superior Court judge, at the request of local District Attorney Jon David, temporarily suspended Greene from office after WECT-TV reported that he vowed to get rid of “Black bastards” working for the sheriff’s department?. At...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

One dead in single car accident in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a car accident on Randall Parkway around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. One car was flipped over with serious damage when officers arrived on the scene. According to a WPD spokesperson, one person died. It is not clear if there was anyone else in the car.
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy