Free tech-career event for high school students to take place at Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A free career event for high school students is scheduled for next week at Downtown Fresno’s Chuckchansi Park.

The Central Valley Career Tech Expo will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It’s being hosted by the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

Event organizers say they expect to have more than 2,500 high school students and their families exploring and discovering all the career options available in the Valley in the fields of healthcare, automotive, construction, early childhood education, and much more.

Students will also have the opportunity to speak with industry professionals about their experiences and to get insight into job opportunities for the future. There will also be hands-on demonstrations for real-life at-work scenarios.

Officials say they expect to have more than 100 industry professionals being part of the event including local trade schools, apprenticeship programs, and higher education institutions.

