West Virginia State

Monster Trout coming to West Virginia waterways

By Alexandra Weaver
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxRET_0iZJTeCk00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout.

New River Gorge makes best fall fishing destinations list

The program will span the weeks of Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock 40 lakes and streams with 30,000 trout, of which, 2,500 trophy-size rainbows raised at WVDNR hatcheries and the White Sulphur Springs Federal Hatchery.

According to the release, 250 of the 2,500 trophy-size trout will be tagged with a special number. If you catch one, submit a photo of the catch to receive a commemorative hat and certificate.

The lakes and streams below are receiving a fall trout stocking :

  • Anthony Creek – Greenbrier County
  • Big Clear Creek – Greenbrier County
  • Blackwater River – Tucker County
  • Brandywine Lake – Pendleton County
  • Buckhannon River – Upshur County
  • Buffalo Fork Lake – Pocahontas County
  • Cacapon Park Lake – Morgan County
  • Coopers Rock Lake – Monongalia County
  • Cranberry River – Nicholas Pocahontas, Webster counties
  • Elk River – Randolph, Webster counties
  • Evitts Run – Jefferson County
  • Glade Creek of New River – Raleigh County
  • Knapps Creek – Pocahontas County
  • Lost River – Hardy County
  • New Creek Lake – Grant County
  • North Branch of Potomac River – Mineral County
  • North Fork South Branch – Grant, Pendleton counties
  • Opequon Creek – Berkeley, Jefferson counties
  • Pendleton Lake – Tucker County
  • Pinnacle Creek – Wyoming County
  • Pipestem Resort State Park Lake – Mercer, Summers counties
  • Pond Fork – Kanawha County
  • R.D. Bailey Tailwaters – Wyoming, Mingo counties
  • Rock Cliff Lake – Hardy County
  • Shavers Fork (Lower & Upper Sections) – Randolph County
  • South Branch (Franklin & Smoke Hole Sections) – Hampshire County
  • Summersville Tailwaters – Nicholas County
  • Seneca Lake – Pocahontas County
  • Spruce Knob Lake – Randolph County
  • Summit Lake – Greenbrier County
  • Sutton Tailwaters – Braxton County
  • Tygart River Headwaters & Tailwaters – Barbour, Marion, Pocahontas, Taylor, Randolph counties
  • Teter Creek Lake – Barbour County
  • Upper Guyandotte River – Raleigh County
  • Watoga Lake – Pocahontas County
  • West Fork Greenbrier River – Pocahontas County
  • Williams River – Pocahontas County
Fall getaways in West Virginia

West Virginia fishing licenses, trout stamps and a valid form of identification are required for all anglers 15 years and older. They can be purchased at 160 retail locations across the state or online .

Linda Arbogast
3d ago

what not some in lewis county in stone coal or stonewall lakes ? and most of the time a working man or woman don't have a chance

