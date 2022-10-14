Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween ScarecrowsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Former Atlanta Official Convicted In Bribery Case, Facing Jail TimeTaxBuzzAtlanta, GA
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 17 - Oct. 23
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. The 80s are calling! Vecna is waiting for you and your family at a ‘strange’ new experience coming to town. Plus, one county plans to take your tastebuds on a trip around the world, all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia woman finds breakthrough for crippling depression, anxiety
ATLANTA - Linda Evers, of Dallas, Georgia, says she cannot help but feel like she has been given a second chance at life at 64. "This changed my life completely," Evers says. "I'm a totally different person than I was in 2017." Five years ago, at 59, Evers, who runs...
fox5atlanta.com
New FOX 5 special examines murder trial of Wayne Williams
FOX 5 I-TEAM reporter Dale Russell covered the complex nine-week murder trial of Wayne Williams, the main suspect in the Atlanta child murders. Now he's taking viewers behind the scenes with a look at the actual evidence that led to Williams conviction in a new special.
fox5atlanta.com
Housing industry headed for a tough 2023
ATLANTA - If you have owned a home in metro Atlanta over the past 24 months, it's likely that the value of that home has jumped around 30%. As amazing as that sounds, home prices continue to exceed inflation, but things are likely to change as we get ready to march into the new year.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Collin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Collin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
fox5atlanta.com
Security at Atlanta college heighted following shooting, ahead of homecoming
Atlanta police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent three Atlanta University Center students to the hospital over the weekend. It happened in the midst of Clark Atlanta’s homecoming celebration. With Morehouse and Spelman colleges hosting their homecomings this weekend security protocols are expected to heightened.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia warming centers: Shelters open ahead of freezing temperatures
ATLANTA - Several Georgia counties and municipalities announced they have opened warming centers for people without shelter or power during the weekend's frigid temperatures. Most of metro Atlanta is under a Freeze Warning from midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in some areas could dip as low as 27 degrees for a significant period of time.
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp and Abrams to go toe-to-toe in Atlanta Press Club debate Monday night
ATLANTA - All eyes will be on the Atlanta Press Club's debate stage Monday night as the candidates for governor will face off in their first televised debate. Both Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams are preparing for the big night. The two are expected to go head-to-head the same day...
fox5atlanta.com
Dozens charged as Atlanta police crackdown on street racing again
ATLANTA - City of Atlanta officials say two parents were among a dozen charged last weekend in a crackdown on street racing. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says police will use every tool to round up the lawbreakers. The parents came to pick up juveniles detained by police. They were surprised...
fox5atlanta.com
Roswell graduate overcomes odds to become successful commercial diver
ROSWELL, Ga. - You might not have heard of the Swift School before. It's a small private school in Roswell specifically for children with dyslexia and other speech needs. One of their graduates has taken on a pretty interesting career, exploring the world underwater as a commercial diver. Ronin Molina-Salas...
fox5atlanta.com
Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate
ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
fox5atlanta.com
Scarecrow content brings Halloween spirit to downtown Roswell
The Roswell Woman’s Club is hosting the fifth annual BOO Y’aLL Scarecrow Contest in historic downtown Roswell. The contest challenges local businesses, organizations, schools, and teams to design and build their own scarecrows, all of which will line Canton Street through the month of October.
fox5atlanta.com
Man with limp wanted in Atlanta armed robbery
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department's Robbery Unit is looking for a man with a noticeable limp in connection to the armed robbery of an Atlanta business. Investigators said the man robbed the PhoneMax off of Euclid Avenue around 7 p.m. on Oct. 12. They said they obtained a video...
fox5atlanta.com
Everyday Heroes: Stranded driver thanks Good Samaritan for help
ATLANTA - Even the smallest of gestures can change someone's day for the better. When one man found himself in a desperate situation he got more than the jolt he needed from the local Starbucks!. A busy intersection along Bethany Bend in Alpharetta is not the place you would expect...
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple suspects arrested in Atlanta street racing investigation
ATLANTA - Nearly a dozen arrests over the weekend show that metro Atlanta law enforcement still have a long way to go to stop reckless drivers and mobs of spectators from taking over and blocking streets. The Atlanta Police Department says late Saturday night into Sunday morning, officers were notified...
fox5atlanta.com
Town hall for Herschel Walker
A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County senior officer passes a month before retirement
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department announced the passing of Senior Officer George Padgett via Facebook on Oct. 17. The post said Padgett had been killed in an accident at his home Friday night. Padgett was one of the first officers to serve at the police department when...
fox5atlanta.com
Pricci chefs celebrate National Pasta Day with delicious dishes
Pricci in Buckhead is known for its special Italian cuisine, so there's no better place to celebrate National Pasta Day. Chef Piero Premoli and Chef Tommaso Furlanetto joined Good Day's Sharon Lawson to showcase their buttery fresh fettucine pasta and alba truffle.
fox5atlanta.com
Tensions over Fulton County Schools redistricting proposal
ATLANTA - Fulton County Schools are in the middle of widespread redistricting efforts. Hundreds of parents united for a public meeting at Alpharetta High School, Tuesday. The school district says these changes need to happen due to enrollment and capacity imbalances in north Fulton County elementary and middle schools. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Three students among those injured in shooting near CAU’s campus homecoming weekend
ATLANTA - The celebration of Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming Saturday night went from fun-filled to fearful as a crowd of people outside the library near campus scattered at the sound of gunshots early Sunday morning. Atlanta Police said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of...
Comments / 0