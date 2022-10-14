Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Oct. 16-25

Oct. 16

Bodega Bay: Hear stories of 19th-century life in Sonoma County and explore the interior of the state’s longest-running one-room schoolhouse, the Watson School, during an outdoor lecture from 11 a.m. to noon. Registration is required, and parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. For more information, email Ellie Muelrath at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. Running Fence Watson School Historic Park, 14550 Bodega Highway. Meet in parking lot. More information at bit.ly/3TbDjbe.

Oct. 18

Sonoma: Learn from a certified dog trainer how you can teach your pup to walk politely on trails. Participants will hike 2.5 to 4 miles with their dogs, guided by a trainer through Maxwell Farms Regional Park. Bring your own water and snacks. Dress in layers, and bring a hat and sunscreen. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities with advance request. For more information, email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. No registration is required, and parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Maxwell Farms Regional Park, 100 Verano Ave. Meet at parking lot. More information at bit.ly/3er0Upr.

Oct. 22

Santa Rosa: Pepperwood Preserve sits in the homeland of the Wappo people, and generations of Wappo have stewarded this land and gathered food from it. However, traditional food gathering has been interrupted in modern times. During a slow-paced 1- to 2-mile hike, Clint McKay, Pepperwood’s Indigenous education coordinator, will discuss the cultural importance of Indigenous food gathering practices and how they are being fostered at Pepperwood for future generations. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Ages 12 and up welcome. Meet at the Dwight Center. Tickets are $35 per person; $30 for Friends of Pepperwood. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3ErzlXP.

Kenwood: Look up at the starry sky through the telescopes at Robert Ferguson Observatory, and learn about the stars and planets. Attendees must have a ticket, as the observatory is limited to 40 visitors in line with Sonoma County health orders. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative rapid test result from up to 48 hours before the event is also required. Tickets are adults $10; seniors and students $5; free for observatory members and children younger than 12. 7 to 10 p.m. Get tickets at bit.ly/3VeBdJt.

Oct. 23

Kenwood: Go on a group hike to see oaks in autumn at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Oaks are a keystone species in Sonoma County, but they also hold cultural significance for the local California Indigenous community. Join Desirae Harp, a member of the Onasáti (Wappo) tribe, for a hike full of storytelling, singing and cultural demonstrations. Bring water, a snack and sun protection, and wear appropriate clothing and footwear for slippery and rocky trails. Parking fees apply. Heavy rains will cancel the hike. Tickets are $15. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the White Barn parking lot. Find more information at bit.ly/3fR2BwR.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.