Dayton, OH

Shake the trees by shaking hands

 4 days ago
As we closed out 2021, there were nearly 35,000 job openings in the Dayton region, according to Ohio Job and Family Services. Employers overwhelmingly name workforce – whether it’s attracting, hiring, or retaining – as the top issue standing between their business and the path to growth.

It’s clear. If hiring managers can unlock the secret to attracting talent, they’ll have a leg up on their competition. So what’s the secret?

Human Resources professionals spend years learning the best way to optimize job postings, and large corporations spend big dollars on head hunters to locate talent. But a recent study conducted by Cincinnati-based strategic HR Inc. revealed the way in which most professionals are landing new positions is more organic. It rests in the old adage, “It’s about WHO you know.”

“We see a direct correlation between connectivity and access to talent. When a business leader has strong ties to those in the community, they’re introduced to people who might not otherwise be in their bubble,” said Amanda Byers, Director of Talent & Policy, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

That’s why the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce specializes in making business connections. It’s a strategy for curating business growth for its members.

The strategic HR study found that across all generations, those surveyed overwhelmingly said they found a job through networking. In fact, about 32-43% of respondents indicated that networking was their primary source of finding a job.

“I don’t think most employers realize that when they attend a chamber event and meet someone new, they’re supporting their company’s recruiting efforts. You never know where those relationships might lead; whether it’s a bid win or the next great hire, networking is how you grow a business,” Byers said.

The takeaway from this finding is that creating a network benefits both job seekers and employers. Look for business-focused networking opportunities, and create real relationships. Those relationships will likely lead you to a future hire or career opportunity.

“Networking is more important than ever,” the report concludes.

To incorporate this strategy into your talent attraction and business growth plans, start by attending business-focused events. The events calendar at DaytonChamber.org is always full of options, including events aimed at young professionals, safety professionals, and more.

Salary & job satisfaction deciding factors

Investing in networking and connectivity can lead employers to the right talent, but the next piece of the puzzle is making them want to work with you – and then stay.

Overall, the strategic HR study found that job seekers consider salary and work-life balance most when considering whether to accept a career opportunity. Armed with this information, it’s important that employers regularly benchmark their salary ranges to ensure compensation is competitive within their industry – and in today’s virtual world, salary comparisons are larger in scope. Job seekers now have the increasing opportunity to live in the Dayton region while working remotely for employers based on the other side of the country, or world.

“Organizations looking to hire for any position need to have a competitive salary and provide the ability to enjoy work/life balance to attract talent across the generations. This may look like offering hybrid or completely remote work models and flexible hours,” concludes the report.

These decisions across an organization contribute to an overall positive work culture and employee happiness, which is critical to retention. Strategic HR survey respondents credited job satisfaction as one of the top factors affecting personal happiness – ahead of security.

What does that tell us? “Job enjoyment is more important than tenure,” reads the report.

Learn more and get started

While business leaders navigate a changing work climate, one thing is certain: investing in your workforce is the key to success. Employers must know what keeps their employees engaged and satisfied in order to build an effective team.

Join the 2,200 employers who tap in to the resources, connections, and networking available through the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. It’s the largest business services group in the region. When you’re a member, you always have an advantage.

