Madera County, CA

sierranewsonline.com

Fish Camp Town Planning Advisory Council

@Fish Camp – Fish Camp Advisory Council will have it’s last meeting of the year at the Tenaya Lodge. The Council’s purpose is to review, maintain and provide recommendations on development within the Fish Camp Town Planning Area to the Mariposa County Planning Commission and the Mariposa County Board of Supervisors.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest in Fresno school shooting threats, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been booked into the Fresno County Jail after he made threats against three local high schools, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda was arrested for making threats against Edison High School, Fresno High School, and Bullard High School. “These […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Celebrate National Bioenergy Day

NORTH FORK–National Bioenergy Day is to be celebrated in the exact center of California, our very own North Fork. The Watershed Research & Training Center, and Yosemite Sequoia Resource Conservation & Development Council invite the public to see the development of the facility, hear and update, and take a tour to celebrate National Bioenergy Day on Wednesday, October 19th, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Old Mill Site.
NORTH FORK, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Madera City Council Report

MADERA — The Fiscal Year 2021/22 annual operating budget adopted for the Planning Department included an appropriation and allocation of funds in the amount of $250,000 for purposes of Contracted Services, represented within the 1020-4100-6440 expenditure account. This appropriation authorized expenditures for Council approved professional planning service contracts, which were executed with specific consultant firms and/or contingent labor persons to assist City staff with: the processing of property development entitlements and other land use planning processes (e.g., Zoning Ordinance, General Plan, or Special Studies) and associated document preparation; coordination of California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) compliance processes as well as preparation and documentation of appropriate analyses and findings; attendance and presentations at Planning Commission and/or City Council meetings, neighborhood meetings, or other stakeholder organization meetings; geographic information system (GIS) services, updates and maintenance; and, other matters as may be directed from time to time by the City Manager, Development Director, and/or Planning Manager.
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery.  The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

Hundreds gather in Turlock to mourn Merced family’s death

Hundreds of people gathered in Turlock to mourn the family that was kidnapped and killed in Merced earlier this month. “We are just here to show the family there now, they’re not in this alone,” said Mani Grewal, Stanislaus County Supervisor. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, now lay in peace […]
TURLOCK, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Boy Scout Troop 357 to Hold Special Recruitment Night

NORTH FORK — North Fork Boy Scout Troop 357 will be holding a special recruitment night on Monday, October 24. The event will take place at the Scout Building which is located near the Town Hall in North Fork. The special event begins at 7 p.m. and runs to...
NORTH FORK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno motorcycle clubhouse shooter charged

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The shooter officials say was involved in the death of a man at a motorcycle gathering in Fresno on Oct. 1, 33-year-old Antoine Caradine, has been charged by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, Caradine shot 31-year-old Darnell Johnson Jr. multiple times while at a motorcycle club meet, […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents

A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman dies in rollover crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in central  Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Belmont and Lota avenues near Highway 99 in central Fresno. Police say the woman was driving and went off the road and hit a wire connected […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Motorcycle Dog Leads to Drug Seizure

FRESNO COUNTY – Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 58-year-old David Mitchell of Fresno. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on numerous felony charges, including possession of a gun by a felon, possession of drugs for sale, and probation violation. His bail is $320,000. Around...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Pharmacy stops filling pain prescriptions

SONORA — Janell Baptiste says that the Sonora Save Mart where she's had her pain meds filled for the last 13 years suddenly quit filling her prescription. And that's when she found herself faced with the prospect of not receiving the medicine that had helped with pain from a motorcycle crash decades ago.  "It's always been prescribed by a doctor," she said. But now, Janell says she's getting sick from withdrawals. "It's only been four months but these four months have seemed like years." Save Mart blames some sort of audit, but pain medicine customers like Jennifer Sanchez say that...
SONORA, CA

