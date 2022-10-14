MADERA — The Fiscal Year 2021/22 annual operating budget adopted for the Planning Department included an appropriation and allocation of funds in the amount of $250,000 for purposes of Contracted Services, represented within the 1020-4100-6440 expenditure account. This appropriation authorized expenditures for Council approved professional planning service contracts, which were executed with specific consultant firms and/or contingent labor persons to assist City staff with: the processing of property development entitlements and other land use planning processes (e.g., Zoning Ordinance, General Plan, or Special Studies) and associated document preparation; coordination of California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) compliance processes as well as preparation and documentation of appropriate analyses and findings; attendance and presentations at Planning Commission and/or City Council meetings, neighborhood meetings, or other stakeholder organization meetings; geographic information system (GIS) services, updates and maintenance; and, other matters as may be directed from time to time by the City Manager, Development Director, and/or Planning Manager.

