Man shot, gunman arrested at Everett convenience store

EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been shot at an Everett convenience store.

At about 10:45 a.m. on Friday, a man was shot at the Arco AM/PM at 7915 Evergreen Way.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Video from Chopper 7 showed three Everett police vehicles at the scene and an area on the side of the convenience store surrounded by police tape.

A white car and a utility truck equipped with a lift are parked in the area. Both have their driver’s side doors ajar.

What appears to be bloody clothing is on the ground nearby, and a handgun is on the trunk lid of the car.

