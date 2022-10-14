ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Man shot, gunman arrested at Everett convenience store

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago

EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been shot at an Everett convenience store.

At about 10:45 a.m. on Friday, a man was shot at the Arco AM/PM at 7915 Evergreen Way.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Video from Chopper 7 showed three Everett police vehicles at the scene and an area on the side of the convenience store surrounded by police tape.

A white car and a utility truck equipped with a lift are parked in the area. Both have their driver’s side doors ajar.

What appears to be bloody clothing is on the ground nearby, and a handgun is on the trunk lid of the car.

This story is developing.

Comments / 10

sara OSBORNE
3d ago

this is what happens when you defund the police and make it so the police can't chase an actual criminal. instead the criminal is the protected while us victims are victimized over and over. it's not right

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
