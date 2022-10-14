ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Company involved in New Mexico solar program lays out future plans

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAD8t_0iZJSQgp00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An update has been provided for New Mexico’s solar program . The program advocates for solar facilities to give customers access to renewable energy.

The solar program is headed by InClime Inc. , an “independent administrator” for the project. The company is focused on the following topics listed below.

  • Evaluate proposals, recommend bid finalists to New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC)
  • Support participation of low-income customers
  • Ensure solar power developers comply with rules
  • Manage utility contracting, relations with developers
  • Administer dispute resolution processes as needed

The company said it wants to ensure consumer protection for the solar program.

“Transparency, accountability, and collaboration are what we want to focus on bringing
to this program,” said Community Solar Lead for InClime Miana Campbell, “Community solar, by nature, is a complicated product with many participants and stakeholders with varying and vast levels of familiarity with projects and policies. We want to put ourselves in a consumer advocacy role and ensure that not only is capacity utilized but utilized in an ethical way.”

Story continues below:

InClime’s proposed milestones can be seen in the list below.

• Organize a county workshop (November 2022)
• Release project RFP and announce pre-bid conference (November 3, 2022)
• Program website launch (November 2022)
• Hold pre-bid conference (November 17, 2022)
• Publish program guidebook (November 2022)
• Open RFP solicitation (December 1, 2022)
• PRC discussion of interim report (January 4, 2023)
• Close RFP solicitation (January 31, 2023)
• Publish marketing guidebook (March 2023)
• Announce project awards (March 31, 2023)

“I want to make sure the public understands that we are moving forward with this program and is aware of these key milestones coming up,” said Commission Vice Chair Joseph M. Maestas.

The Community Solar Act was signed in 2021 by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The PCR ruled there is a statewide capacity of 200 megawatts of community solar power and opportunities for solar development in the state. It requires that 30% of each project includes low-income subscribers and service organizations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Mary-Catherine Meek
4d ago

IF this program involves the homeowners, paying thru their county tax office....unless the state of NM changes its legislation.....this program is unconstitutional in New Mexico!!!

Reply
4
KRQE News 13

