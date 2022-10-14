Read full article on original website
MLive.com
DFA’d Tigers catcher claimed off waivers by Pirates
Catcher Ali Sanchez, designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers four days ago, has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Tuesday’s MLB transactions log. Sanchez spent most of the summer with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens after being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis...
Mets GM Billy Eppler: 'Pretty close' to knowing what 2023 offseason budget will be
Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter met with reporters (including Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News and Newsday’s Tim Healey) earlier this week, wrapping up the season and giving some idea about what to expect from the club this winter. Unsurprisingly, those plans may well include more spending, as owner Steve Cohen isn’t planning to cut payroll after the Mets set a new luxury tax high of approximately $298.8MM in 2022.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson
An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
draysbay.com
Rays announce Jorge Moncada as new major league bullpen coach
The Tampa Bay Rays have announced Jorge Moncada as their major league bullpen coach. Moncada, 38, enters his 23rd season in professional baseball, 19th as an instructor, coach or coordinator, and his first assignment at the major league level. All but one season of his coaching career has been in the Rays organization.
Angels Roster News: Halos Lose a Few Minor Leaguers to Free Agency
They'll test the market this offseason.
NBC Sports
Tomase: In Bogaerts contract talks, the Boras factor can't be ignored
The storm surrounding Xander Bogaerts subsided ever so slightly as an otherwise disappointing Red Sox season wound to a close. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom took the uncommon step of informing Bogaerts he wouldn't be traded at the deadline. CEO Sam Kennedy repeatedly declared him a primary offseason priority. Manager Alex Cora said he expected Bogaerts would be his shortstop for a long time.
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series.
Philadelphia Phillies draw first blood in NLCS clash with the San Diego Padres as solo home runs from Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber seals 2-0 win
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to cheer for in the city's first NL Championship Series appearance since 1998. The Padres eked out just one hit against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies in...
Schwarber, Wheeler lead Phillies to Game 1 win over Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Bryce Harper homered again, Kyle Schwarber hit a jaw-dropping, 488-foot drive and Zack Wheeler was brilliant in throwing one-hit ball for seven innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Diego Padres 2-0 Tuesday night to open the all-wild card NL Championship Series.Wheeler and two relievers combined on a one-hitter for Philadelphia. The Phillies managed just three hits off Darvish and the San Diego bullpen — the combined four hits matched the fewest ever in a postseason game.The Phillies will try to take a 2-0 lead when they send Aaron Nola to mound to oppose...
