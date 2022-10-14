The game England did not want has led to the outcome they most feared: another freak injury and another key player out of the T20 World Cup. Scans have shown that Reece Topley’s trip over the advertising cushions at the Gabba in Brisbane during fielding practice before Monday’s warm-up against Pakistan has led to two ruptured ligaments in his left ankle, and he will fly home before England’s tournament has even begun for an operation and the start of his recuperation.

28 MINUTES AGO