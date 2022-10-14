Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week
Michigan State senior linebacker/edge rusher Jacoby Windmon has been named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. This is the second time Windmon has earned national honors this season. In collaboration with the Nagurski Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America gave Windmon the honor after his performance...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer named to AP midseason All-America team
Michigan State sixth-year senior punter Bryce Baringer is a midseason All-American, according to the Associated Press. The AP named Baringer to its midseason All-America team on Tuesday. He was the only Spartan to make the list. Baringer leads the FBS in average yards per punt at 51.4 yards per punt....
theonlycolors.com
Film Room: Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
This wasn't the season I was expecting. Going into the year, I figured I would be writing this staring down the barrel of two truly toxic weeks on the internet, in preparation for a two-loss Michigan State team’s visit to a one-loss Michigan team to determine who would be in the driver’s seat for third in the Big Ten East.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State football at Michigan set for 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week Nine matchup against Michigan has been officially set. ABC will air the game, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The No. 4/3 Michigan Wolverines welcome the Michigan State Spartans to Ann Arbor for the third time in the past four seasons.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon earns third Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year
For the third time this season, Michigan State star defensive player Jacoby Windmon has earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. In his first game playing as a true linebacker, Windmon made as much of an impact as you could ever hope for. He was Saturday’s MVP with forcing the fumble in double overtime, intercepting a pass right in MSU’s red zone and racking a team-high 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.
theonlycolors.com
Against All Odds, Week Seven: Momentum
Classical physics defines the property of momentum as the product of mass and velocity. Over the previous month of the season, the Michigan State Spartans seemed to be stuck in place. The velocity was zero. This fact was weighing heavily on the hearts and minds of Spartan fans, players and coaches.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State men’s basketball opens 2022-2023 season unranked in AP Poll
The Michigan State men’s basketball team opens exhibition play against Grand Valley State University in just about two weeks (Nov. 1). With the season so close to starting, the Associated Press officially released the 2022-2023 preseason poll results on Monday. For the second-straight season, MSU will begin the season unranked.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the win over Wisconsin
Michigan State got back in the win column on Saturday after a thrilling 34-28 double overtime win over Wisconsin, making the Spartans’ homecoming weekend that much sweeter. The victory snapped MSU’s four-game losing streak and got the Spartans their first conference win of the season — something the team desperately needed.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State finally shows resilience in victory over Wisconsin
Michigan State’s goals for the season have shifted following a four-game losing streak, but Saturday’s 34-28 thriller double overtime win over Wisconsin gives the program and fan base a much-needed morale boost. “Obviously things have been tough this year...we never lost confidence in each other,” redshirt senior wide...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State women’s soccer takes down No. 5 Northwestern to gain Big Ten lead
The No. 15-ranked Michigan State women’s soccer team continued its roll on Sunday by taking down No. 5 Northwestern. The victory also puts MSU in the sole lead of the Big Ten. Both of Michigan State’s goals were scored in the first half. Graduate defender Sam White put...
Comments / 0