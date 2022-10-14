ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

theonlycolors.com

Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer named to AP midseason All-America team

Michigan State sixth-year senior punter Bryce Baringer is a midseason All-American, according to the Associated Press. The AP named Baringer to its midseason All-America team on Tuesday. He was the only Spartan to make the list. Baringer leads the FBS in average yards per punt at 51.4 yards per punt....
theonlycolors.com

Film Room: Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

This wasn't the season I was expecting. Going into the year, I figured I would be writing this staring down the barrel of two truly toxic weeks on the internet, in preparation for a two-loss Michigan State team’s visit to a one-loss Michigan team to determine who would be in the driver’s seat for third in the Big Ten East.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State football at Michigan set for 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC

The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week Nine matchup against Michigan has been officially set. ABC will air the game, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The No. 4/3 Michigan Wolverines welcome the Michigan State Spartans to Ann Arbor for the third time in the past four seasons.
ANN ARBOR, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon earns third Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

For the third time this season, Michigan State star defensive player Jacoby Windmon has earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. In his first game playing as a true linebacker, Windmon made as much of an impact as you could ever hope for. He was Saturday’s MVP with forcing the fumble in double overtime, intercepting a pass right in MSU’s red zone and racking a team-high 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Against All Odds, Week Seven: Momentum

Classical physics defines the property of momentum as the product of mass and velocity. Over the previous month of the season, the Michigan State Spartans seemed to be stuck in place. The velocity was zero. This fact was weighing heavily on the hearts and minds of Spartan fans, players and coaches.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State men’s basketball opens 2022-2023 season unranked in AP Poll

The Michigan State men’s basketball team opens exhibition play against Grand Valley State University in just about two weeks (Nov. 1). With the season so close to starting, the Associated Press officially released the 2022-2023 preseason poll results on Monday. For the second-straight season, MSU will begin the season unranked.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the win over Wisconsin

Michigan State got back in the win column on Saturday after a thrilling 34-28 double overtime win over Wisconsin, making the Spartans’ homecoming weekend that much sweeter. The victory snapped MSU’s four-game losing streak and got the Spartans their first conference win of the season — something the team desperately needed.
EAST LANSING, MI

