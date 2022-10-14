ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Greater Milwaukee Today

Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash

MADISON, Wis. — A Pennsylvania man whose 5-year-old daughter and her mother were killed in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate's minority leader has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. Brandon Fink, whose daughter Khaleesi Fink and the girl's 27-year-old mother, Alyssa Ortman, were killed...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Illinois fines Celtic health insurance company $1.25 million

The Illinois Department of Insurance is fining health insurer Celtic Insurance Co. $1.25 million for allegedly failing to cover mental health and addiction at the same levels as other medical issues. Celtic sells health insurance plans called Ambetter on the Affordable Care Act exchange and is a subsidiary of health...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
foxillinois.com

Gov. Pritzker changing the state's recommendation on face masks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. The order amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote:. All individuals, including those who...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Illinois deadline to claim $700 tax rebate payments just three days away

Illinois residents have just three days left to claim up to $700 in tax rebates that are meant to provide financial support amid increased living costs in the state. The rebates are part of the state’s Family Relief Plan, which was introduced in a bill backed by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel and passed earlier this year. The legislation sets aside millions of dollars for those who filed their taxes in 2021 to help with rising costs due to the coronavirus pandemic and the increase in inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Statewide: The crash of Air Illinois Flight 710

It was October 11, 1983. A small commuter plane went down in a southern Illinois farm field. All ten people aboard died. After the crash, details began emerging that changed the air industry. Listen to this week's Statewide. On the show:. * We revisit a conversation from 2018 with reporter...
ILLINOIS STATE
WLFI.com

GoFundMe shuts down Trustee Taletha Coles' fundraiser

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — GoFundMe on Monday shut down Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' attempt to crowdfund her legal fees. As we've reported, Fairfield Township board members and ex-employees accuse Coles of misusing taxpayer money, spurring a state police investigation into the township's finances. "It makes me sad," township...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN
WBKR

When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
KENTUCKY STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Study: Piggly Wiggly is Wisconsin shoppers’ favorite grocery store

CEDARBURG — A study of Wisconsinite's grocery shopping habits identified the most popular stores in the state, and a very local brand coming out on top. Wisevoter, a bipartisan educational platform, delved into America’s favorite grocery stores by state and identified the following as the preferred stores, ranked in order of popularity:
WISCONSIN STATE
WCIA

First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois

The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
kjan.com

Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
IOWA STATE
Thrillist

California Man Sues Hot Sauce Brand After Discovering It Isn't Made in Texas

Whether you're team Tapatio or team Cholula, or maybe you prefer Valentina over Frank's, almost everyone has a strong opinion on their hot sauce of choice. This, of course, can lead to heated debates and, in rare cases, legal action. Such is the case in California, where one resident purchased a hot sauce they were led to believe was manufactured in Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA

