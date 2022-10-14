Read full article on original website
Everyone's Been Making Same Joke About Bob Costas
Bob Costas has been on the call for the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians American League Division Series. While Costas is a legendary broadcaster, he can be a bit longwinded during games. Fans have taken to social media to make jokes about Costas' performance. "BOB COSTAS: While it may...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes bold statement with season on line after Game 3 choke
CLEVELAND — Aaron Judge’s amazing record-setting year, 62 homers in the regular season plus one in Saturday night’s Game 3 Division Series meltdown, could end on Sunday night. One more loss and the Yankees will add yet another year to the franchise’s streak of no pennants and...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
FOX Sports
Harper, Machado tangle in wild-card NLCS between Phils, Pads
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
FOX Sports
Why Brandon Marsh's wet hair makes him a perfect fit with the Phillies
Between every inning, Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh wets his hair. The furry-faced 24-year-old — who, with his scraggly beard, looks like a cross between an eccentric yoga instructor and a desert-island castaway — either heads down to the bathroom sink in the tunnel or fills a bunch of plastic cups with water from the dugout cooler, which he then dumps on his head.
Wawa launches 'SchwarberFest' hoagie promotion as Schwarber launches historic home run
Wawa has launched "SchwarberFest" in celebration of the Phillies outfielder.
FOX Sports
AL Division Series top plays: Yankees beat Guardians, advance to ALCS
After a lengthy rain delay Monday night, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees finally played Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, with New York winning 5-1 and taking the series 3-2. The Yankees will play the Houston Astros on Wednesday in Game 1 of the...
FOX Sports
Yankees LF Aaron Hicks out for postseason with knee injury
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Hicks went to a hospital for an MRI after exiting Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the...
FOX Sports
John Smoltz talks NLCS, postseason pitching on 'Flippin' Bats'
The MLB Championship Series are upon us, with a pair of contrasting matchups in the American and National Leagues. On one side, the No. 1 seed Houston Astros will take on the No. 2 seed New York Yankees in the ALCS, which begins on Wednesday night. The ALCS matchup marks the fourth time that the two teams have faced off in the postseason since 2015.
FOX Sports
MLB Playoffs 2022: Phillies take Game 1 of well-matched NLCS vs. Padres
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies each arrived here by surmounting a team from their own division that had bested them all season. They each arrived here, their first National League Championship Series in more than a decade, on the backs of top 2010 draftees who became 2019 free-agent prizes they signed to $300 million contracts.
FOX Sports
NL Championship Series Top Plays: Phillies shutout Padres in Game 1
The National League Championship Series is underway, as the Philadelphia Phillies took down the host San Diego Padres in Game 1. Here are the top plays from Tuesday. Bryce Harper smacked a pitch to right-center field in the top of the first inning, but Cronenworth made a phenomenal diving play, getting the ball over to first base before Harper touched the bag for the third out. Had Cronenworth not made the play, Kyle Schwarber would've scored from third base.
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani documentary to air Tuesday on FS1
Back in August, FOX Sports' Ben Verlander traveled to Japan for 10 days to immerse in the people, the culture and the baseball, particularly the baseball journey of the singular Shohei Ohtani. Verlander's time in Japan included visiting Ohtani’s hometown, attending several ballgames, exploring the cities, meeting Ohtani’s former coaches,...
