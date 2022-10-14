The National League Championship Series is underway, as the Philadelphia Phillies took down the host San Diego Padres in Game 1. Here are the top plays from Tuesday. Bryce Harper smacked a pitch to right-center field in the top of the first inning, but Cronenworth made a phenomenal diving play, getting the ball over to first base before Harper touched the bag for the third out. Had Cronenworth not made the play, Kyle Schwarber would've scored from third base.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO