Fort Wayne, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fortwaynesnbc.com

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest in of the city’s latest homicides. On Thursday, Oct. 13, police say a man showed up to Fire Station 1 on East Main Street just after 6 p.m. with stab wounds, looking for help. Firefighters began first aid treatment until he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a woman Tuesday morning in connection to a fatal stabbing from last week. On Oct. 13, officers found a man with stab wounds at Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III from Fort Wayne, had been driven to the fire station by a “colleague”. It’s not clear where the stabbing took place.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the 5 people hurt in a crash in southeast Fort Wayne Friday evening has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, just south of East Paulding Road. Police said a vehicle crossed the center...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the names of four crash victims who died over the weekend. On Friday night around 7:30, police were called to a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. The backseat passenger, 50-year-old Ma Ma Tar Amin of Fort Wayne was taken to the hospital and later died.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Four crash victims ID’d by Allen County Coroner’s Office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified four people who have died as the result of separate crashes in Allen County. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on October 14, Fort Wayne police were notified of a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. A rear seat passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD: 13 cars damaged in weekend hit-and-run crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking into a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that caused damage to over a dozen cars on the city’s south side. FWPD says around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, officers responded...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Stabbing over weed, money leads to murder charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When police arrived at the 7900 block of Decatur Road, they found the victim on the ground not moving with a cut to her throat, according to a probable cause affidavit. Less than 10 minutes later, the victim was declared dead despite the efforts...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Man charged in shooting woman in head, hand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged in a shooting which cost a woman part of her ring finger and required her to have brain surgery last month, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 21-year-old Adrian Collins last week...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

California man sentenced for 1999 rape of woman in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The California man who was found guilty last month of raping a woman in Warsaw 22 years ago has been sentenced. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, California, was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in prison for crimes a judge described as “despicable.”. Todd...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Officials investigating fatal shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind., --- The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one person. Officials said they responded to a call about a shooting around 2:47 pm in the area of 1200 Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. When they arrived, police said they found...
ELKHART, IN
wfft.com

New Haven crash kills one, seriously injures another

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is dead and another person is hospitalized after a crash in New Haven early Sunday morning. New Haven Police responded to a crash on State Road 930 near New Haven Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. They say one driver was going the wrong...
NEW HAVEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 400 block South Main Street, Milford. Alan W. Coy reported the theft of two firearms. Value: $600. 12:02 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 11100 block South County Farm Road, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

