San Francisco, CA

Colin Cowherd Sends Clear Message On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are leading the NFC West through five games this season.

One of the biggest reasons for their early success, according to Colin Cowherd, is the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

"I know it's so hard to admit you're wrong. The 49ers are really good and one of the reasons is this dude," Cowherd said on his show Friday. "Kyle Shanahan's won 24% of his games in San Francisco when Jimmy doesn't start."

Despite being benched for second-year quarterback Trey Lance to start the season, Garoppolo has picked up right where he left off last year. He's led the 49ers to victories in three of their past four games.

When Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2, it was Garoppolo that took the reins of the offense. Since then, he hasn't looked like a quarterback just a few months removed from major shoulder surgery.

In his four games this season, Garoppolo has thrown five touchdowns and only one interception. He's also posted three games with a QBR above 100.

Whenever Lance is cleared to return to football, presumably sometime next year, the 49ers will have a difficult decision to make if Garoppolo continues winning games for San Francisco.

hammer of the heretic
4d ago

I pray that the 49ers win the NFC Championship. after the victory, I want Jimmy G to declare that he's holding out and won't play the super bowl unless the 49ers fire glass-boned loser Trey Lance and then sign Jimmy to a 10-year, $1 billion fully-guaranteed contract. that would be epic.... and EXACTLY what the front office and the fans deserve! Go Jimmy G!

Kenneth Somera
3d ago

No question, resign Jimmy G and they can compete like all positions on the team. I believe Jimmy G will win the job each year.

