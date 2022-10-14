Read full article on original website
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Kevin Garnett Gives Advice To Draymond Green After Green Punched Jordan Poole: "If You Want Some Real Results, Pull Him To The Side."
Kevin Garnett expressed his opinion on how Draymond Green should have handled the Jordan Poole situation.
Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green's Apology To Him Was "Professional": "We Plan On Handling Ourselves That Way..."
Jordan Poole speaks out about Draymond Green's apology to him.
8-time All-Star Dwight Howard pondering retirement: ‘No teams want to allow me to play’
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is growing frustrated with a lack of interest and opportunity from teams around the NBA
Ben Simmons Boldly Claims He Could Rejoin The Philadelphia 76ers In The Future: "I Can't Predict The Future... Who Knows If, In 4 Or 5 Years, I End Up Going Back?"
Ben Simmons has left the door open on a potential return to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Andrew Wiggins Explains Why He Took Paycut To Stay With Warriors: "You Never Know What The Future Holds. I'm Happy Here."
Andrew Wiggins reveals his motivation behind taking a paycut to stay with the Warriors.
Anonymous NBA Scout Warned LeBron James And The Lakers About Lack Of Chemistry: "Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Dennis Schröder Together Is Oil And Vinegar And Oil.”
An Eastern Conference scout had warned the franchise and its superstar about some of the additions.
Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal land new deals for 'Inside the NBA'
TNT's award-winning "Inside the NBA" team "will remain together for many years to come," the network's parent company said.
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Robert Horry Calls Out Anthony Davis For His Reluctance To Play As Center: “They should Label Him As The Power Forward And Label LeBron James As The Center."
Robert Horry has an issue with Anthony Davis' reluctance to play as center for the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable
The Los Angeles Lakers injury report ahead of their matchup against the Golden State Warriors could spell trouble for the 17-time NBA champions.
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Miles Bridges Case Delayed Again – NBA Future Uncertain
Restricted free agent Miles Bridges’ future in the NBA remains uncertain due to domestic violence and child abuse charges and the fact that his case has been continued once again, this time to October 7.
Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report
The NBA analyst reportedly will be contractually tied to the network for 10 years.
2 Key Brooklyn Nets Players Will Miss First Game
According to FantasyLabs NBA, the Brooklyn Nets have announced that Seth Curry and Joe Harris have been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
OKC Thunder Sign Recent Philadelphia 76ers Player
On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced the signing of Isaiah Joe. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Astros game times announced for ALCS
The series will get underway Wednesday evening in Houston.
Jack Easterby out with Texans, report says
The executive vice president of football operations had been with the team since 2019.
Paolo Banchero Says His Game Is Modeled Off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, And Jayson Tatum
Paolo Banchero has gone on to say that he has modeled his game off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, and Jayson Tatum.
