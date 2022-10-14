Sean McVay Announces Rams Running Back Will Miss Week 6 Game

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams will be without running back Cam Akers against on Sunday — and possibly beyond.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Friday that Akers will not play when the team hosts the Carolina Panthers. Akers did not practice Thursday or Friday for personal reasons.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic, when asked whether Akers will continue to be part of the team moving forward, McVay wasn't exactly reassuring. He said the Rams and Akers are "working through some things."

Sean McVay says Cam Akers won't be here today (was out yesterday listed as "personal"), and out Sunday. McVay says team is working through the situation, and he also declined to say whether he believes Akers will be a part of the team in the future. 'Working through some things.'" -- Jourdan Rodrigue

McVay did not elaborate on the reason for Akers' absence.

This is the latest development in what's been a rough season for Akers. The third-year running back got just three carries for zero yards in Week One. On the season, he's averaging just under 3.0 yards per carry and has scored one touchdown.

Darrell Henderson should lead the Rams backfield with Akers out, however long that absence may last. Malcolm Brown could see an expanded role, as well.