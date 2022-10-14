ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sean McVay Announces Rams Running Back Will Miss Week 6 Game

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9eQi_0iZJR93A00

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams will be without running back Cam Akers against on Sunday — and possibly beyond.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Friday that Akers will not play when the team hosts the Carolina Panthers. Akers did not practice Thursday or Friday for personal reasons.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic, when asked whether Akers will continue to be part of the team moving forward, McVay wasn't exactly reassuring. He said the Rams and Akers are "working through some things."

Sean McVay says Cam Akers won't be here today (was out yesterday listed as "personal"), and out Sunday. McVay says team is working through the situation, and he also declined to say whether he believes Akers will be a part of the team in the future. 'Working through some things.'" -- Jourdan Rodrigue

McVay did not elaborate on the reason for Akers' absence.

This is the latest development in what's been a rough season for Akers. The third-year running back got just three carries for zero yards in Week One. On the season, he's averaging just under 3.0 yards per carry and has scored one touchdown.

Darrell Henderson should lead the Rams backfield with Akers out, however long that absence may last. Malcolm Brown could see an expanded role, as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are reshuffling their practice squad following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.  In a move announced today by the team, the 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and corner Ka'Dar Hollman to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Buddy Smith and kicker ...
Athlon Sports

Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Should Fire Head Coach

Nathaniel Hackett has only coached six games with the Denver Broncos, but already one sports personality is calling for him to be fired. Colin Cowherd said on his talk show "The Herd" that the Broncos need to move on from Hackett after just one season. Cowherd's take comes a day after the Broncos ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Panthers' Trade Demands For Christian McCaffrey Revealed

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly shopping all-world running back Christian McCaffrey as they prepare for an imminent rebuild. But that doesn't mean they'll let him go cheaply. According to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, Carolina will only listen to offers that include "multiple first-round picks." Granted, that could just be a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rams reportedly listening to trade offers for RB Cam Akers

Cam Akers' time with the Los Angeles Rams appears to be over. The Rams are listening to trade offers for the young running back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, after Akers reportedly had "philosophical and football-related differences" with head coach Sean McVay. This stems from Friday's news where McVay announced Akers would miss the team's Week 6 match against the Carolina Panthers while Akers and the team are "working through some different things."
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Has Stunning Admission On Playing In The NFL

The NFL season is a 17-game long grind filled with grueling practices, mind-boggling amounts of film study, and violent collisions week in and week out.  Despite being a league comprised of the best athletes from around the world, the average length of an NFL career is just 3.3 years.  ...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Calling For 1 Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

Could another notable NFL head coach be shown the exit this Monday night? The Chargers trailed the Broncos 10-0 at the end of the first quarter tonight's MNF game. Brandon Staley's defense is getting shredded by Russell Wilson, who hasn't had much success so far this season.  Staley's defense ...
CBS Sports

Cam Akers trade rumors: Broncos, Falcons among 10 logical landing spots for Rams running back

Two years after drafting him in the second round, and just eight months after starting him in the Super Bowl, the Rams are prepared to part ways with Cam Akers. The running back was a healthy scratch for Los Angeles' Week 6 game against the Panthers on Sunday, and the team is actively fielding trade offers for the former Florida State standout, per NFL Media, amid his "philosophical and football-related differences" with coach Sean McVay.
ARIZONA STATE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
553
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy