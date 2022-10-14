Long Caption CITYOFLEVELLANDFACESLOSSOFLIFE– A two vehicle collision on Highway 385 roughly two miles north of Levelland resulted in one fatality. Around 10 a.m. Thursday, City of Levelland Animal Control officers were working and parked northbound on the improved shoulder of Highway 385. A pickup truck heading northbound drifted into the shoulder and collided with the Animal Control vehicle. Animal Control officer and driver of the city vehicle, Crystal Jeanette Goforth, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Animal Control officer and passenger Jonathan David Corder, 41, was transported to UMC in Lubbock for severe injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Covenant Hospital in Levelland. (Staff Photo by DeeLaine Ruiz)

LEVELLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO