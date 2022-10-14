Read full article on original website
Crash with LCSO deputy leaves two injured, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people had minor injuries after a crash that appeared to involve a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police said the call came in at 5:57 p.m. to 4th Street and Frankford Avenue. Photos from the scene showed a vehicle flipped over. […]
Driver charged in deadly crash was ‘very unsteady on her feet,’ warrant says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of 63-year-old Timothy Lee Harr was “very unsteady on her feet,” after a crash just north of Lubbock, according to a warrant obtained by EverythingLubbock.com. Stephanie Fair, 23, was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday, October 14. According to the Texas […]
Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s officer involved in two-vehicle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An officer with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a two-vehicle crash involving a blue SUV at the intersection of 4th Street and Frankford Avenue. LPD received the call just before 6 p.m. Both the officer and driver of the other vehicle...
2 People Injured In A Multi Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock,TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi vehicle crash was reported in Lubbock. Officials confirmed that two people were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on 34th Street and I-27.
Three-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock leaves 2 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, a white Honda Accord, a gray Chevy Traverse, and a Lincoln of unknown color collided in the southbound lane of Quaker Avenue around 5:20 p.m. LPD says...
Sunday crash victim has ‘life-threatening injuries,’ LPD says
LUBBOCK, TX – Antoinette Flores, 35, was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning in the 7400 block of 50th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. At 3:54 a.m., Flores was driving west on 50th Street when she lost control, LPD said. Her vehicle...
2 injured in three-vehicle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash on 34th Street and I-27. The call was received by LPD around 7:30 p.m. So far, two people have sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm if anyone was taken to the hospital. The crash is currently under...
Man suspected in fatal September shooting indicted on murder charges
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury has indicted a man suspected of killing 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia earlier this year. In the early morning hours on Sept. 17, Garcia and three other people were at a business near 50th Street and Research Boulevard. The group got into an altercation...
Family of man killed in North Lubbock crash mourns passing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is mourning her husband, after State Troopers say a drunk driver hit and killed him Friday in North Lubbock. 63-year-old Timothy Harr had pulled his tractor over into the barrow ditch to air up a tire, when he was hit and killed Friday afternoon. His wife, Deborah, says she feels she’s been robbed of more time with her soulmate.
A Lubbock man was Killed Over the Weekend While Inflating a Tire
An arrest has been made after a man was killed while inflating a tire on the side of a road. The Texas Department of Public Safety received a call of a collision of Friday, October 14. KAMC news reported that police arrived shortly around 4 p.m. near Farm to Market Road 2641 and Farm to Market Road 1264.
‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was the early morning hours of Sunday, October 9th when multiple shots rang out near East 52nd and Oak Ave. 22-year-old father of one, Isaiah Riojas, was shot six times. “I saw him pull his gun out and as soon as he did that I...
Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock. A call was received just after 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was turning off of Hwy 62/82 onto FM 1585 when the vehicle rolled over, coming to a rest just off the road near a utility pole.
Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person is in the hospital after a stabbing around 12:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street. More details here: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. 1 seriously injured in crash early Sunday morning. 3 injured in Seagraves...
1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries. LPD’s...
Sunday morning top stories: Some involved in Seagraves ISD bus crash released from hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Many of the people involved in the crash involving a Seagraves ISD bus and a truck have been released from the hospital. Three children sustained minor injuries and two adults were moderately injured. All those who were in the bus have been...
Sunday crash at 50th and Upland, 1 with serious injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded early Sunday morning to 50th Street and Upland Avenue for a single-vehicle collision. Police said the call came in at 3:54 a.m. One person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Other details were not yet available.
3-vehicle crash leaves 2 people injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a crash involving at least three vehicles Saturday afternoon, according to police. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Frankford Avenue. Police stated one person was moderately injured and...
CITY OF LEVELLAND FACES LOSS OF LIFE
Long Caption CITYOFLEVELLANDFACESLOSSOFLIFE– A two vehicle collision on Highway 385 roughly two miles north of Levelland resulted in one fatality. Around 10 a.m. Thursday, City of Levelland Animal Control officers were working and parked northbound on the improved shoulder of Highway 385. A pickup truck heading northbound drifted into the shoulder and collided with the Animal Control vehicle. Animal Control officer and driver of the city vehicle, Crystal Jeanette Goforth, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Animal Control officer and passenger Jonathan David Corder, 41, was transported to UMC in Lubbock for severe injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Covenant Hospital in Levelland. (Staff Photo by DeeLaine Ruiz)
Team rescues cats trapped in rubble from Boulders at Lakeridge apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is rebuilding her life after an apartment fire with her cats safely by her side, thanks to a team of rescuers who saved them from the rubble. It’s been two weeks, but several families are still in recovery mode after the fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge Apartments. Tuesday, Sarah Ruehlen returned to what had been her home for six years to salvage anything she could.
Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash
TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Some children suffered minor injuries, and several adults were taken to the hospital after a collision near Brownfield involving a truck and a Seagraves ISD school bus. The crash occurred on Hwy. 62/82 north of Brownfield, Saturday morning at 11:45 a.m. DPS tells us a...
