An Iranian rock climber who competed in an international tournament without her hijab has arrived back home in Tehran to a jubilant welcome.A large crowd greeted Elnaz Rekabi at the Imam Khomeini International Airport chanting her name and calling the 33-year-old a hero for her actions.Videos on social media show hundreds of supporters outside the terminal clapping and chanting “Elnaz is a heroine” as she arrived.Ms Rekabi was welcomed by her family amid an outpouring support from the public as many people handed her bouqets of flowers.Earlier this week, she had competed in the Asian Championship in South Korea...

35 MINUTES AGO