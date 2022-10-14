Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Rhode Island man indicted for the murder of 28-year-old Jovani Velez
An 18-year-old Rhode Island man has been indicted for the murder of 28-year-old Jovani Velez. On Thursday, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Elijah Soto of Pawtucket with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of discharging a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence resulting in death, one count of carrying a pistol without a license, one count of conspiring to violate the controlled substances act, one count of delivery of cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine 10 grams or less, and one count of keeping and maintaining a common nuisance.
‘He’s not a monster’: Man acquitted in father’s murder
The man who admitted to shooting and killing his own father during an argument last spring has been acquitted of first-degree murder.
Boston man accused of stabbing 4 in Theater District held without bail
A Boston man accused of stabbing four people during a confrontation last weekend in the city’s Theater District was held without bail during a court appearance on Monday. Daryl Diamond, 39, will return to Boston Municipal Court on Thursday for a dangerous hearing that will determine if his stay in custody is extended.
Who killed Diane Lamarche-Leader? Angel Santiago trial seeks an answer
Two men were with Diane Lamarche-Leader the night she was beaten to death with a baseball bat before being left to burn in her Rutland home on Dec. 6, 2013. One of the men, Amador Roman, was temporarily living in the 53-year-old’s basement. He invited his friend Angel E. Santiago over to help the woman pack up to move. And after Lamarche-Leader and Roman smoked crack cocaine, the night ended in a brutal beating, robbery, burned home and stolen car.
New Britain Herald
Hartford man gets 23 years in prison for raping victim younger than 10 years old in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for sexually assaulting a victim younger than 10 years old in New Britain. Isaias Lopez, 39, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court after previously taking a plea bargain. The...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of attacking his mother in Middletown to appear in court
(WJAR) — A Canadian man accused of beating his mother in Middletown is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Houshang Azimi is charged with felony domestic assault on a person over 60. Police say his mother suffered broken bones and a collapsed lung. The attack allegedly took place...
WCVB
Boston police identify young mother killed in Dorchester triple shooting
BOSTON — Boston police have identified the young woman who died in a triple shooting near a convenience store in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, was killed when she and two men were shot at about 8:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street, where investigators were focusing their search around Star 50 Convenience.
Springfield CNA arraigned on assault and battery charges of elderly patient
A Springfield home health aide allegedly pushed 91-year-old Alzheimer's patient out of a chair and dragged her across the room.
2 suspects in Cranston break-in appear in court; search continues for 3rd
Two suspects involved in a house break in Cranston faced a judge Monday morning.
Worcester Police Find 20 Pounds Of Fentanyl In Apartment After Firefighters Kick In Door: Cops
Police arrested a Worcester man after firefighters kicked in his door while clearing a building earlier this week and found 20 pounds of fentanyl and an unregistered firearm, authorities said. Joseph Boucher faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of an unregistered gun and unregistered ammo, possession of a firearm in...
Mistrial due to COVID exposure declared in trial of Angel Santiago, man accused of killing Diane Lamarche-Leader
A mistrial has been declared in the case of Angel Santiago, the former Worcester man accused of beating Diane Lamarche-Leader to death with a baseball bat in December 2013. “Based upon a concern for a COVID exposure, a mistrial was declared at the request of the defense,” a spokesperson for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.
Boston police release new details in stabbing of activist Jean McGuire
Boston police have released new details in their investigation of the stabbing of civil rights activist Jean McGuire. On Oct. 11 at 8:29 p.m., police responded to a report of McGuire being stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Franklin Park in Jamaica Plains. After the incident, McGuire was rushed to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. McGuire is currently in stable condition.
Matthew Tidman, guard attacked by Shirley prison inmate, is off life support
The corrections officer who survived an alleged brutal attack by an MCI-Shirley prison inmate took an “unbelievable step” forward in his recovery, according to a union statement last week. Matthew Tidman, 36, was reportedly attacked by an inmate of the MCI-Shirley medium-security prison with a metal weight to...
Leominster police officer stabbed during wellness check, suspect facing attempted murder charges
A Leominster police officer is recovering from serious stab wounds and a Leominster woman is facing attempted murder charges after a wellness check turned violent Monday morning, according to the police department. At approximately 10:49 a.m. officer Mathew Chagnon and at least one other officer responded to a home on...
Springfield CNA accused of abusing 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient arraigned
A Springfield home health aide, who was licensed as a Certified Nursing Assistant, was formally arraigned on an assault charge in connection with a home surveillance video that reportedly showed her pushing a 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient out of a chair and dragging her across a room, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Ex-FedEx employee from Boston gets 10 years in prison for drug offenses
A Boston man was sentenced to prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Additional Magazine After Responding to a Call for a Person with a Gun in Dorchester
At about 8:15 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested Gary Whynter, 30, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following their response to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 157 Washington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers observed and stopped a male matching the given description at which time they performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun with a defaced serial number from the suspect’s waistband area. As the suspect was being secured, officers also recovered a loaded magazine from inside his left front pants pocket.
WCVB
Police officer in Massachusetts stabbed while performing wellness check
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Leominster police officer will be off the job for several weeks after he was stabbed while responding to a wellness check in the Massachusetts city, according to the police chief. Chief Aaron Kennedy said the attack happened at about 10:50 a.m. Monday at 124 Water...
NECN
‘Devastating': Triple Shooting in Dorchester Leaves Woman Dead
In a triple shooting that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called "devastating," a woman was killed and two other young men were hurt. The three people were shot Sunday night on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester around 8:50, according to Boston police. The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene, and the two men, both in their mid 20s, were taken to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, Superintendent-in-chief Greg Long said at a press conference after the shooting.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer accused of planning and participating in “Unite the Right” rally has resigned
A Massachusetts police officer accused of planning and participating in a troubling rally has resigned from his position as patrol officer and is no longer employed by the police force he was working for. According to Mayor Scott Galvin and Chief Robert Rufo Jr., John Donnelly submitted a letter of...
