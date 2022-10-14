An 18-year-old Rhode Island man has been indicted for the murder of 28-year-old Jovani Velez. On Thursday, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Elijah Soto of Pawtucket with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of discharging a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence resulting in death, one count of carrying a pistol without a license, one count of conspiring to violate the controlled substances act, one count of delivery of cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine 10 grams or less, and one count of keeping and maintaining a common nuisance.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 21 HOURS AGO