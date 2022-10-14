ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

fallriverreporter.com

18-year-old Rhode Island man indicted for the murder of 28-year-old Jovani Velez

An 18-year-old Rhode Island man has been indicted for the murder of 28-year-old Jovani Velez. On Thursday, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Elijah Soto of Pawtucket with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of discharging a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence resulting in death, one count of carrying a pistol without a license, one count of conspiring to violate the controlled substances act, one count of delivery of cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine 10 grams or less, and one count of keeping and maintaining a common nuisance.
PAWTUCKET, RI
MassLive.com

Who killed Diane Lamarche-Leader? Angel Santiago trial seeks an answer

Two men were with Diane Lamarche-Leader the night she was beaten to death with a baseball bat before being left to burn in her Rutland home on Dec. 6, 2013. One of the men, Amador Roman, was temporarily living in the 53-year-old’s basement. He invited his friend Angel E. Santiago over to help the woman pack up to move. And after Lamarche-Leader and Roman smoked crack cocaine, the night ended in a brutal beating, robbery, burned home and stolen car.
RUTLAND, MA
WCVB

Boston police identify young mother killed in Dorchester triple shooting

BOSTON — Boston police have identified the young woman who died in a triple shooting near a convenience store in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, was killed when she and two men were shot at about 8:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street, where investigators were focusing their search around Star 50 Convenience.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mistrial due to COVID exposure declared in trial of Angel Santiago, man accused of killing Diane Lamarche-Leader

A mistrial has been declared in the case of Angel Santiago, the former Worcester man accused of beating Diane Lamarche-Leader to death with a baseball bat in December 2013. “Based upon a concern for a COVID exposure, a mistrial was declared at the request of the defense,” a spokesperson for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police release new details in stabbing of activist Jean McGuire

Boston police have released new details in their investigation of the stabbing of civil rights activist Jean McGuire. On Oct. 11 at 8:29 p.m., police responded to a report of McGuire being stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Franklin Park in Jamaica Plains. After the incident, McGuire was rushed to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. McGuire is currently in stable condition.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Additional Magazine After Responding to a Call for a Person with a Gun in Dorchester

At about 8:15 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested Gary Whynter, 30, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following their response to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 157 Washington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers observed and stopped a male matching the given description at which time they performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun with a defaced serial number from the suspect’s waistband area. As the suspect was being secured, officers also recovered a loaded magazine from inside his left front pants pocket.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘Devastating': Triple Shooting in Dorchester Leaves Woman Dead

In a triple shooting that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called "devastating," a woman was killed and two other young men were hurt. The three people were shot Sunday night on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester around 8:50, according to Boston police. The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene, and the two men, both in their mid 20s, were taken to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, Superintendent-in-chief Greg Long said at a press conference after the shooting.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

