Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs
Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
Watch for a political earthquake in middle England, as Liz Truss breaks up the Tory bedrock | Gaby Hinsliff
In Surrey, the cost of living crisis could push voters away from the Conservatives, says Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff
Kwasi Kwarteng ‘thinks Liz Truss will be gone in a few weeks’ after she sacks him as chancellor
Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly thinks that Liz Truss has only weeks left as prime minister after she sacked him as chancellor and reversed key parts of their mini-Budget. Mr Kwarteng believes that Ms Truss only bought herself “a few weeks” left in the job by forcing him out, according to a source quoted in The Times. The chancellor learnt he was being sacked after reading about in The Times, the paper reported. He had flown back early from the talks at the International Monetary Fund in America to be told by Ms Truss that he would have to step aside....
UK leader Liz Truss goes from triumph to trouble in 6 weeks
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has only been in office for six weeks
'It's been a painful lesson': Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are warned by members of the Cabinet to end 'unforced errors' that are tearing the Tories apart
Cabinet ministers have warned Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to end the ‘unforced errors’ that wrecked the Conservative Party’s annual conference. One said the Chancellor had been taught a ‘very painful lesson’ over the ‘botched’ handling of the emergency Budget, which led to a dramatic U-turn over plans to scrap the 45p top tax rate.
Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng before corporation tax U-turn
Liz Truss has sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt ahead of a U-turn on key sections of her disastrous mini-budget, as she launched a desperate attempt to restore her crumbling political authority. In a rapidly moving sequence of events, the prime minister first dismissed...
A warning to Truss and Hunt: people see the chaos and unfairness – and they won’t accept it | Jeremy Corbyn
Activists and unions don’t want Tory austerity, or the opposition’s bland alternative, says former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
The Liz Truss Travesty Becomes Britain’s Humiliation
For the first time in my adult life, there is a genuine sense of decay in Britain—a realization that something has been lost that will be difficult to recover, something more profound than pounds and pence, political personalities, or even prime ministers. Over the past three weeks, the U.K. has been gripped by a crisis of crushing stupidity, one that has gone beyond all the turmoil of Brexit, Boris, even the great bank bailouts of 2007, and touched that most precious of things: core national credibility.
Jeremy Hunt becomes Chancellor as Kwasi Kwarteng is dramatically sacked
Liz Truss has appointed former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer after she dramatically sacked Kwasi Kwarteng.The choice of Mr Hunt, a prominent backer of her rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, will be seen as an attempt to restore stability after weeks of turmoil in the wake of Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget.Earlier, Mr Kwarteng was summoned back early from the annual gathering of the International Monetary Fund in Washington to be told of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister in Number 10.In further changes, Mr Kwarteng’s deputy, Treasury...
UK Treasury chief in position of power as PM Truss struggles
LONDON (AP) — As British Prime Minister Liz Truss struggles to retain her authority, one man is seen to be in the real position of power to restore order and credibility to the Conservative government and limit the damage caused by Truss’ economic plans. Jeremy Hunt, named Britain’s...
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Kwasi Kwarteng puts on brave face after being sacked as new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt blasts mini-budget ‘mistakes’
SACKED Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng put a brave face on this morning after his replacement Jeremy Hunt blasted the “mistakes” made in his mini-budget. Mr Kwarteng, 47, was yesterday given the boot by Prime Minister Liz Truss after he had held the position for just 38 days. Despite losing...
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
Liz Truss in fresh peril as senior Tory MPs round on her over economy
Liz Truss’ leadership was in fresh peril on Wednesday with calls growing among senior Conservatives to reverse more proposed tax cuts and MPs accusing her of “trashing” Conservative values. As the cost of government borrowing soared further, Truss used her second PMQs appearance to “absolutely” rule out...
'Jeremy Hunt is Liz Truss's rescuer - or her coffin nail': Global media asks if 'time is running out' for underfire British PM and say she is 'clinging to power' amid budget U-turn chaos
British voters are questioning how long Liz Truss can cling on to power after her desperate attempt to stave off a coup with her budget U-turn. And all around the world, the media is also taking aim at the beleaguered prime minister who only came to power 42 days ago.
How could the Tories get rid of Liz Truss?
Liz Truss’s position as Prime Minister appears in danger as some Tory MPs call for her ousting after a disastrous start to her premiership.The Prime Minister sacked her Chancellor and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.The U-turns have seemingly done little to quash growing disquiet within the party, with MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis calling for her resignation on Sunday.For a prime minister to lose their job they must either resign, their party must lose a general election or they...
Liz Truss battles on but poll suggests Tory members have lost faith
Liz Truss has survived a meeting of the Cabinet without any ministers calling for her to quit, but Tory members and voters appear to be turning on her.A snap poll of party members released on Tuesday saw more than half respond that she should resign and 83% say she was doing a bad job.Downing Street insisted the Cabinet fully supported the Prime Minister and stressed that Ms Truss was focused on the challenges facing the country rather than party infighting.Asked whether Ms Truss was concerned about ministers discussing replacing her, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Her view is she...
Dismayed Tory MPs continue to plot to oust Liz Truss from No 10
Dismayed Tory MPs are continuing their plotting to oust Liz Truss, amid anger over plummeting poll ratings and the threat of the axe falling on public spending, despite Jeremy Hunt urging them to unite behind her for the sake of the economy. Briefings continued in earnest on Tuesday saying that...
Liz Truss is the last stop on a long Tory journey away from grownup government
British politics has a serious problem, meaning not only that it faces grave challenges but that one of them is the struggle to be serious. The appointment of Jeremy Hunt as chancellor was meant to restore maturity in economic management by dismantling the policy playground where Liz Truss had made her pitch to be prime minister.
Suella Braverman plans crackdown on ‘hideously selfish’ climate protests
Suella Braverman has unveiled plans for a crackdown on the types of protests typically favoured by climate activists. She also pledged to stop demonstrators holding the public “to ransom”.The home secretary said she will give the police new powers to take a more “proactive” approach to protests, with some of the measures specifically targeted at the tactics used by many environmental groups.Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion activists have staged various protests and demonstrations in recent months, causing disruption to commuters and traffic in central London.Ms Braverman had already voiced her opposition to some typse of protest, telling the...
