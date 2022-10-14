Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly thinks that Liz Truss has only weeks left as prime minister after she sacked him as chancellor and reversed key parts of their mini-Budget. Mr Kwarteng believes that Ms Truss only bought herself “a few weeks” left in the job by forcing him out, according to a source quoted in The Times. The chancellor learnt he was being sacked after reading about in The Times, the paper reported. He had flown back early from the talks at the International Monetary Fund in America to be told by Ms Truss that he would have to step aside....

4 DAYS AGO