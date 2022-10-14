ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANTED: Winter coats and clothing for more than 3,000 migrants in Chicago

By Brandon Ison
 4 days ago

As winter approaches, asylum seekers arriving in the Chicago area will need some warmer clothing, and Chicago is sharing ways to support this effort.

Since late August, more than 3,000 new arrivals bused from Texas have been welcomed to the Chicago area; all families, children, infants and individuals who are seeking refuge. Many of these people are coming with only the clothes on their back.

The City of Chicago is now spearheading an effort to get these arrivals winter coats, long sleeve shirts, undergarments, sweatshirts and sweaters, pants, gloves, socks and shoes of all sizes along with other essentials.

Residents looking to donate are encouraged to check out the list of donation sites available at Chicago.gov/support .

For now, only new items will be accepted.

Marie Drake
2d ago

they already take 20% of our paycheck and then tax us again at the cash register and NOW the dems want us to clothe their migrant houseguests too? 😳😳😳😳

WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

