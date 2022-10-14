ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Juveniles arrested after battering a librarian over 65, attempting to burn down building

By Javon L. Harris, The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago

Two juveniles were arrested this week after police say they battered an elderly librarian and attempted to set a local library branch on fire.

The Gainesville Police Department responded to the Cone Park Library Tuesday after receiving a call that a juvenile, 14, was attempting to set the building on fire after another child, 13, had battered a 76-year-old librarian.

Library officials would not comment on the incident.

Both juveniles are females and had been previously trespassed from the location for a year.

Police say that the 13-year-old arrived at the library and began arguing with the victim after being asked to leave, according to an arrest report.

The child began yelling and cursing before entering the employee's work area where she was face-to-face with the 76-year-old, police said.

The report states that the librarian felt unsafe and pushed the child away. The teenager then began punching the victim several times in the face with a closed fist before pushing the elderly woman against a door and kicking her.

The teen then walked outside the library to meet with her 14-year-old friend, where police say the two attempted to light the building on fire with a piece of paper.

The 13-year-old middle school student was charged with felony battery on a person over the age of 65 and trespass after a warning.

The other teenager has been charged with felony attempted arson and trespass after warning.

The Cone Park Library, located at 2801 E. University Ave., is a part of the Alachua County Library District, which provides library services to approximately 220,000 county residents.

Javon L. Harris is a local government and social justice reporter for The Gainesville Sun. He can be reached by phone at (352) 338-3103, by email at jlharris@gannett.com or on Twitter @JavonLHarris_JD.

Jillywilly
4d ago

I think it’s time that the parents start to pay the price for their children Actions They and they alone are responsible for their children

Whatever
4d ago

Well, Mayor Poe - how’s it going for you and your liberal ideas for our Gainesville? Maybe you could pull some strings and get these poor innocent kids some help. I’m starting to think we are in California.

ThinkForMyself
4d ago

Charge them as adults...That's disgusting.

