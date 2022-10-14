ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Mark Wahlberg sells $90M Beverly Hills mansion for ‘a better life’ in Nevada with his family

By Daniel Neira
 4 days ago
Mark Wahlberg is focusing on what is best for his family. The Hollywood star opened up about his plans for the future, revealing that he wants to give his kids a “better life” and has made the decision to move out from his $90 million mansion in California, for a fresh start in Nevada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36c73H_0iZJQ7B500

The celebrity family is moving to a different state, and it seems the actor is doing it for his kids, as he wants them to make their dreams come true away from Hollywood. Walhberg also explained that one of the biggest challenges he has faced is balancing his family life and his professional life.

“I want to be able to work from home,” he explained. “I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”

The actor continued, “So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

The star purchased his Beverly Hills mansion back in 2009, and it was reported that he secured a home in Summerlin, outside of Las Vegas, for $15.6 million.

Mark and his wife Rhea Durhma share 18-year-old Ella, 16-year-old Michael, 13-year-old Brendan, and 12-year-old Grace.

