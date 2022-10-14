Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Postmark LaFollette and City team for Southern October Shindig
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The City of LaFollette will host a kid’s fun zone while Postmark LaFollette will have a host of events happening at Postmark LaFollette Arts, Culture and History Center located at 119 S Tennessee Ave. This is open to the public, a family event with something for everyone, on Sat., Oct. 22, from 3pm until 7pm.
radionwtn.com
Tennessee Early Voting Starts Wednesday
Early voting for the November 8 state and federal election starts in Tennessee on Wednesday, October 19 and goes through Thursday, November 3. In Henry County, voters can cast their early ballots in two locations: the Henry County Election Commission at 215 Grove Blvd. and at TCAT on Wilson St. across from the high school.
1450wlaf.com
Descendent of La Follette’s founder dies
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A descendent of Grant La Follette, founder of La Follette, Tennessee, has died. Bobby Murray died last Wednesday, Oct. 12. Murray was the grandson of Grant and Minnie Hoath La Follette and most recently lived at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Grant, along with his older...
wgnsradio.com
Recent Disciplinary Actions filed Against Local Businesses by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance
Rutherford County, TN—A local auto dealer is facing a $1,000 civil penalty after being cited for allegedly having an unlicensed salesperson at Haynes Auto LLC, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance. The information was released on the monthly Disciplinary Action Report filed by the state. Evidently, the penalty was levied against the business this past September. Haynes Auto, LLC operated on West College Street, according to their most recently updated LLC information listed with the state earlier this year.
wpln.org
What questions do you have for the candidates for Tennessee governor?
Earlier this year, This Is Nashville crowdsourced listener questions and posed them to the Davidson County district attorney candidates. This election season, This Is Nashville is planning a special episode of Citizen Nashville with the candidates for Tennessee governor — Republican incumbent Gov. Bill Lee and Democratic candidate Dr. Jason Martin.
Amendment 2: Creating temporary line of succession for Tennessee governor
Tennessee is the only state that doesn't have a plan if the governor can't perform their duties for any reason. An amendment on the ballot this November would change that.
1450wlaf.com
Lana Christine Vondell, age 97, of LaFollette
Lana Christine Vondell, age 97, of LaFollette passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Nelson Vondell. Survived by son Eric Vondell. A private graveside service and interment will be held at Campbell Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements...
Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor, will be making several appearances in the Tri-Cities this week. Monday, October 17 When: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. What: Downtown Jonesboro Walk Through with Steve Cook Where: Washington County Courthouse, Jonesborough, Tenn. When: 4 p.m. – 6 pm. What: Town […]
1450wlaf.com
Freeze warning 2am-10am on Wednesday
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There is a freeze warning running from 2am until 10am on Wednesday for Campbell County along with portions of North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. * WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE…Campbell County and portions of southwest North Carolina, east Tennessee and...
fox17.com
Yes, in November we're still turning our clocks back an hour in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In just weeks it will be time to 'fall back' in Tennessee when Daylight Saving causes us to turn the clock back an hour on November 6. Despite legislation which passed in 2019, the state is still waiting on Uncle Sam to make the necessary changes to law before Tennessee can make daylight saving permanent.
1450wlaf.com
Winston Kilgore, age 80, of LaFollette
Winston Kilgore, age 80, of LaFollette passed away on Saturday October 15, 2022. Winston was a devoted son, husband, and father. Winston was born on October 9, 1942, in Perry County, Kentucky to Samuel O. and Geneva Napier Kilgore. He played basketball and baseball for Lincoln Memorial University and graduated in 1965. After graduation he taught and coached at the Oneida Institute in Oneida, Kentucky before coming back to East Tennessee. He married his wife, Linda Green Kilgore, in 1988. They welcomed daughter Sarah, the light of his life, in 1997. He started Anchor Marine in 1978. Winston loved all sports, but was an avid basketball fan, especially the University of Kentucky Wildcats and the LMU Railsplitters. He was inducted into the LMU sports Hall of Fame in 1991. In addition to his beloved parents, Winston was preceded in death by brothers J.B. Kilgore, Robert Aaron Kilgore, Auguston Eugene Kilgore, father and mother-in-law Harvey and Polly Green, brother-in-law Benny Green and nephew Marty Huff.
localmemphis.com
Why two state lawmakers say Tennessee Department of Children's Services is in crisis mode
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Tennessee state lawmakers say the Department of Children's Services is in crisis. Representative Gloria Johnson and Senator Heidi Campbell told reporters Tuesday they have been talking to DCS workers. They said the workers claim the staffing crisis has reached a point where there are not enough employees to investigate all the cases of child abuse being referred to child protective services.
Tennessee For All Encourages "NO" Vote on Amendment 1
Advocacy group says "right to work" should not be a part of Tennessee Constitution. A Tennessee policy advocacy group, Tennessee for All, is calling on voters to vote "NO" on a proposed constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot in November.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Win for landowners in Tennessee privacy debate; TWRA to appeal ruling
“I’m all for protecting wildlife and preserving wildlife for the next generation,” said Hunter Hollingsworth. “But y’all will have to find a better way to do it.”
1450wlaf.com
One of the victims of last month’s house fire dies
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It was a tragic scene on the night of Thu., Sep. 29, when an East Prospect Street home caught fire. Heroic neighbors forced their way into the home and pulled a mother and her adult daughter from the flames. Both victims were flown directly to Vanderbilt Medical Center at Nashville.
1450wlaf.com
There’s a freeze warning tonight beginning at 2am
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – From 2am until 10am on Tuesday, there is a freeze warning in effect for Campbell County along with portions of North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. * WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE…Campbell County and portions of southwest North Carolina, east Tennessee...
radio7media.com
TWRA Seeks Public Input
THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY FISHERIES DIVISION IS SEEKING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON THEIR PROPOSED 2023 FISHING REGULATION PROPOSALS WHICH WERE PRESENTED DURING THE TENNESSEE FISH AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION’S MOST RECENT MEETING HELD AT FALL CREEK FALLS STATE PARK. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO PROVIDE COMMENTS ON THE PROPOSED REGULATION CHANGES NOW THRU NOVEMBER 15TH . TO PROVIDE COMMENTS, EMAIL TWRA AT FISHINGREG.COMMENTS@TN.GOV, OR WRITE TO TWRA FISHERIES DIVISION, 5107 EDMONDSON PIKE, NASHVILLE, TN 37211. THE TFWC WILL VOTE ON THE COMMERCIAL AND SPORT SPORTFISH REGULATIONS AT ITS DEC. 1-2 MEETING TO BE HELD IN MEMPHIS AT THE DUCKS UNLIMITED HEADQUARTERS. IF APPROVED, THE SPORT FISHING CHANGES WOULD BECOME EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2023. FOR MORE INFORMATION INCLUDING PROPSED CHANGES GO TO TN.GOV.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
wjhl.com
Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home...
