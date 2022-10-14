Winston Kilgore, age 80, of LaFollette passed away on Saturday October 15, 2022. Winston was a devoted son, husband, and father. Winston was born on October 9, 1942, in Perry County, Kentucky to Samuel O. and Geneva Napier Kilgore. He played basketball and baseball for Lincoln Memorial University and graduated in 1965. After graduation he taught and coached at the Oneida Institute in Oneida, Kentucky before coming back to East Tennessee. He married his wife, Linda Green Kilgore, in 1988. They welcomed daughter Sarah, the light of his life, in 1997. He started Anchor Marine in 1978. Winston loved all sports, but was an avid basketball fan, especially the University of Kentucky Wildcats and the LMU Railsplitters. He was inducted into the LMU sports Hall of Fame in 1991. In addition to his beloved parents, Winston was preceded in death by brothers J.B. Kilgore, Robert Aaron Kilgore, Auguston Eugene Kilgore, father and mother-in-law Harvey and Polly Green, brother-in-law Benny Green and nephew Marty Huff.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO