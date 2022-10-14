ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Military is having trouble recruiting Americans to serve the country, leaders are concerned

By Laura Geller
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Military leaders told lawmakers they’re concerned because they’re having trouble recruiting Americans to serve the country.

By the end of 2022, the active duty military will be at its smallest size since the creation of the all-volunteer force, according to Congressional testimony. Leaders said that’s partly because they’re in the most challenging recruiting environment they’ve faced in that time.

“Unless we do things differently, do things for the better, I believe every service except for the Space Force is at risk of missing the recruiting mission,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said.

“In the Army’s most challenging recruiting year since the start of the all-volunteer force, we will only achieve 75% of our FY22 recruiting goal,” Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, said in a statement. “Despite retaining 104% of our eligible to re-enlist population, we estimate we will fall 10,000 short of our 476,000 end-strength goal. Our final numbers will not be available until mid-October.”

At a meeting of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Army officials gave some of the challenges they face.

“These unprecedented recruiting challenges are driven in part by a low national unemployment rate, a strong job market, intense competition with the private sector and a declining number of young Americans interested and qualified for uniform service,” Lt. Gen. Douglas Stitt explained.

The Army has the largest force. Stitt said there are also several things that could disqualify a recruit. Obesity, addiction, conduct, test scores and medical or behavioral conditions are the top issues.

The Department of Defense believes there’s no one silver bullet here, but they’re working on it, and said Congress has a role to play, too.

“Congress can help our efforts by improving high school access, where high schools are incentivized to grant predictable and regular access to recruiters, and support to the career exploration program, updating authorities for targeting marketing and advertising,” Stephanie Miller, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Personnel Policy said.

According to officials, there could be consequences for the country if they don’t turnaround the trends.

“Our perennial advantage remains our people and our sailors relentlessly pursue operational excellence, however, without a steady supply of new sailors, that could quickly wane,” U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Rick Cheeseman said.

“As the security environment becomes more unstable, it’s critical our military remains fully equipped to meet the challenges of our day,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said.

