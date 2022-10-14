Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Russia case ‘imploding’ after Steele dossier source is cleared
A key source of the infamous Steele dossier on the 2016 Trump campaign’s alleged links to Russia has been acquitted of lying to the FBI.The development means the inquiry into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation has failed to secure a single significant conviction, with a Fox News host suggesting Mr Trump’s Russia case was “imploding”.Neil Cavuto said: “You have to wonder if this is [special counsel John] Durham’s swan song. There was great expectation here. It’s just fizzled.”In other news, audio has been released revealing that Donald Trump allowed veteran journalist Bob Woodward access to letters between him...
Trump to hold rally in South Texas two days before early voting
Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Texas two days before early voting starts for the November election. The rally will be Saturday in Robstown, outside Corpus Christi on the Gulf Coast. Republicans are targeting districts in the area as they try to take over South Texas’ congressional seats.
Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate
MIAMI (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Rubio, a two-term senator, and Demings, a three-term congresswoman and former Orlando police chief, faced questions at the West Palm Beach debate on topics including inflation, abortion, voting rights, gun violence, immigration and foreign policy. Florida has increasingly shifted rightward in recent election cycles, giving Rubio the advantage as Republicans now lead Democrats with voter registration in the state. But Demings clearly saw the debate as an opportunity to take Rubio on forcefully as she tries to become the state’s first Black senator. Rubio skirted a question on whether he would support a federal abortion ban with no exceptions and instead called Demings’ position extreme because she would not say what limits on abortion she would support.
Rhetoric vs. record: Senate nominees debate in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The first debate between U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Don Bolduc on Tuesday pitted the Democratic incumbent’s record against her Republican rival’s campaign trail rhetoric. Bolduc accused Hassan of failing constituents by supporting the Biden administration’s economic and energy policies, while she used...
US: French cement firm admits Islamic State group payments
NEW YORK (AP) — French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group to keep a plant operational in Syria — at a time when the militant group was engaged in torturing kidnapped Westerners — and agreed to pay roughly $778 million in penalties.
Family: Saudis sentence US citizen to 16 years over tweets
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American citizen has been arrested in Saudi Arabia, tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison over tweets he sent while in the United States, his son said Tuesday. Saad Ibrahim...
FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home
At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.”. The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their combat strategy in real time. The interchange illustrated the interplay between the national-security community and those who cover it. And no one straddled both worlds quite like Meek, an Emmy-winning deep-dive journalist who also was a former senior counterterrorism adviser and investigator for the House Homeland Security Committee. To his detractors within ABC, Meek was something of a “military fanboy.” But his track record of exclusives was undeniable, breaking the news of foiled terrorist plots in New York City and the Army’s coverup of the fratricidal death of Pfc. Dave Sharrett II in Iraq, a bombshell that earned Meek a face-to-face meeting with President Obama. With nine years at ABC under his belt, a buzzy Hulu documentary poised for Emmy attention, and an upcoming book on the military’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the 52-year-old bear of a man seemed to be at the height of his powers and the pinnacle of his profession.
Russian attacks on Ukraine infrastructure are war crimes - EU's von der Leyen
BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russia's missile and drone attacks on power stations and other infrastructure in Ukraine are "acts of pure terror" that amount to war crimes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
Book World: A memoir in which everything is classified and nothing is secret
- - - When we meet Chelsea Manning in the electrifying opening of her new memoir, "README.txt," she is 22 years old, on leave from a deployment in Iraq and attempting to upload classified documents to WikiLeaks from a Barnes & Noble computer with a guttering internet connection. Downing a triple grande mocha in a Maryland mall while wrestling with a cumbersome upload to a website she'd only recently learned about had not been Manning's first choice for releasing this information. She'd initially tried to speak with various news outlets. No one bit. She then planned to go directly to the Politico offices in Northern Virginia, only to be derailed by a historic blizzard.
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia’s military is pressing on with its strategy of targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving people without power in scores of cities and towns as the war approaches its eight-month milestone. Shelling overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning in Energodar, the closest city to the...
North fires more shells toward inter-Korean sea buffer zone
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired about 100 more artillery shells toward the sea Wednesday in response to South Korean live-firing drills at border areas as the rivals accuse each other of dialing up tensions on the Korean Peninsula with weapons tests. The drills conducted...
Ukraine news – live: Russia claims it repelled Kyiv’s forces at nuclear plant
Russia has claimed Ukrainian forces were unsuccessful in an attempt to recapture the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. “After shelling the city, a landing attempt was launched, including an attempt to seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. “The battle went on for several hours, at least three to three and a half hours,” RIA quoted Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov as saying, adding that the attack was “repelled”.Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.Elsewhere, the new Russian commander in Ukraine has given a rare acknowledgement of Vladimir Putin's troops being under pressure amid a sustained Ukrainian counteroffensive."The...
