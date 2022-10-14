Charges beefed up for man who reportedly plowed into Golden bar crowd

Ernesto Avila, 25, of Denver, is facing one charge of Accessory to a Crime for the Oct. 9 hit and run incident Jefferson County Sheriff

The Denver man accused of plowing into an after-hours Golden bar crowd is facing 17 counts — including first-degree murder — the number of which has been beefed-up from the original six which were recommended by law enforcement. Ruben Marquez, 29, appeared via Webex in Jefferson County court Friday morning to answer to those charges recommended by 1st Judicial District Attorney Alexis King.

In addition to first-degree murder, he faces, two counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of vehicular assault, and first-degree assault. Marquez is being held without bond.

His attorney, Cody Hill, said that he will not be talking with law enforcement.

“He won’t be making a statement,” said Hill.

Yet, Marquez' younger cousin, Ernesto Avila, is now facing just one charge adjusted from the five which were originally recommended.

Avila, who was sitting in the front seat of a Chevy Silverado when his older cousin plowed into the crowd milling around the parking lot of the Rock Rest Lodge, is now facing one count of accessory to a crime for his part in the incident which shocked the Golden area. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office originally recommended a first degree murder charge for Avila for his part in the alleged crime.

The Rock Rest Lodge is located at 16005 Mt. Vernon Road just off of West Colfax.

Avila is now out on bond and appeared in court in street clothes Friday in a separate hearing.

The incident complaint obtained by The Denver Gazette lists dozens of witnesses including those who were injured, people who saw the incident and first responders in the case.

The truck belonged to Avila, but his older cousin was driving when he backed up and rammed the crowd killing one man and injuring seven others, including three who were sent to the hospital. Marquez told responding officers that he was drunk, according to the arrest affidavit.

Witnesses said the truck's impact sent one man flying into the air. The deceased was identified as 46-year-old Adrian Ponce. Michael Gause, 45, was sent to St. Anthony's North Hospital in critical condition with a broken back and pelvis and head injuries.

Marquez has a criminal history. Just three weeks ago, he was released from jail on enhanced supervision probation, court records show. He's been arrested multiple times dating back to 2009 on drug possession with intent to distribute, weapons violations and car thefts and been sentenced to prison at least twice in that time.

Marquez, who appeared in court via WebEx, said only three sentences during his hearing when he answered the judge as she explained his upcoming court appearances including “Okay,” “All right” and “Okay, sounds good.”

Marquez’ next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19, at 8:30 a.m.

Avila is to appear Monday, Nov. 17, for a 3:30 p.m. court proceeding.