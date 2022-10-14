ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mocoshow.com

Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan

Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site

On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washington Examiner

Loudoun County parents speak on transgender policy at school board meeting

(The Center Square) – Some Loudoun County parents are urging the school board to adopt the new transgender guidance issued by the Virginia Department of Education, but others want the board to ignore the state mandate. At a Loudoun County School Board meeting, parents spoke during the public comment...
loudounnow.com

9 Middle and High Schools Up for Attendance Zone Review

Around 50 residents showed up to the first of many meetings Thursday night at the Loudoun County Public Schools administration building to hear early plans for school attendance boundary changes at nine middle and high schools. The school district plans changes in Ashburn, central and eastern Loudoun, affecting Broad Run,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

4 found dead in Prince William County home

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are investigating a shooting in Dale City that left four people dead in what appears to be a “domestic” incident. Two men and two women were killed in an apparent shooting and were found in different areas of the home on the 5200 block of Mansfield Court on Monday, police said.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Couple missing in Bethesda found

Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
BETHESDA, MD
ffxnow.com

The Boro developer buys JCPenney stores in Fair Oaks, Springfield

Two of Fairfax County’s longstanding JCPenney stores recently changed hands, a move that could set the stage for their malls to transition to more mixed-use environments. Announced in September, The Meridian Group — the Bethesda-based developer behind The Boro in Tysons — partnered with D.C. real estate firm Martin-Diamond Properties to acquire five JCPenneys, including the anchor stores at Fair Oaks Mall and Springfield Town Center.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
fredericksburg.today

I-95 full stops planned this week for bridge work around Fredericksburg

I-95 full stops planned this week for bridge work around Fredericksburg. VDOT is advising drivers to expect overnight delays on Interstate 95 as construction continues on eight bridges in the Fredericksburg area, including two I-95 overpasses. Crews will need to stop all I-95 traffic up to 30 minutes at a...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Lotte Plaza Market to Close Germantown Location

A representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CarBuzz.com

Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WASHINGTON, DC

