mocoshow.com
Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan
Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
WTOP
Short-term safety improvements for US 15 ranked for Loudoun Co. supervisors
Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors is set to consider 10 prioritized short-term safety improvements that can be implemented long before U.S. Route 15 north of Leesburg, Virginia, is widened from two lanes to four. In July, the board amended its 2019 Countywide Transportation Plan to widen the picturesque, but...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site
On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
Washington Examiner
Loudoun County parents speak on transgender policy at school board meeting
(The Center Square) – Some Loudoun County parents are urging the school board to adopt the new transgender guidance issued by the Virginia Department of Education, but others want the board to ignore the state mandate. At a Loudoun County School Board meeting, parents spoke during the public comment...
loudounnow.com
9 Middle and High Schools Up for Attendance Zone Review
Around 50 residents showed up to the first of many meetings Thursday night at the Loudoun County Public Schools administration building to hear early plans for school attendance boundary changes at nine middle and high schools. The school district plans changes in Ashburn, central and eastern Loudoun, affecting Broad Run,...
Fairfax Times
Fairfax County Schools puts teachers through new ‘Equity Dialogue’ training
Fairfax County Public Schools this week required staff to go through new teacher training to learn “Culturally Responsive and Equitable Teaching Practices,” including “New Nation” fourth-grade social studies curriculum that asks students: “Did our founders and founding documents protect liberty or slavery?”. In addition, one...
theburn.com
Raising Cane’s aiming for December opening in Loudoun County
One of the most eagerly awaiting new businesses coming to Loudoun County — and Northern Virginia as a whole — has to be the pending arrival of Raising Cane’s. The chicken tender and chicken sandwich chain is opening its first location in the DC region in Sterling.
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
WTOP
Ex-DC deputy mayor explains Virginia home, says he ‘geo bachelored’
Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart — who resigned this week after an argument in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot led to a police statement that the District official lived in Falls Church — is defending his living arrangement. Geldart stepped down Wednesday as deputy mayor for public...
Fairfax County students make up for pandemic time in Saturday School
LINCOLNIA, Va. — Students in Fairfax County attended Saturday School at Glasgow Middle School, completely voluntarily. It’s part of a federal program to help students catch up after time spent remote learning during the pandemic. Even though it’s a Saturday, 8th-grader Willow Rosenthal doesn’t mind spending more time...
WTOP
4 found dead in Prince William County home
Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are investigating a shooting in Dale City that left four people dead in what appears to be a “domestic” incident. Two men and two women were killed in an apparent shooting and were found in different areas of the home on the 5200 block of Mansfield Court on Monday, police said.
WTOP
Sup. Lawson opposes ‘Indigenous’ item on Prince William board agenda
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1-1 on Oct. 11 to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day rather than Christopher Columbus Day. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson voted no,...
ffxnow.com
Police: Man assaulted by group outside Centreville bar and pool hall
(Updated at 1:50 p.m.) An adult man was severely beaten by a group of men in the parking lot of in Centreville, police say. Officers were dispatched to 14114 Lee Highway around 12:03 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 16) for the reported assault. Allegedly a patron of The Revolution Darts &...
bethesdamagazine.com
Couple missing in Bethesda found
Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
fox5dc.com
Learning about the Capital Art and Craft Festival in Virginia
The Capital Art and Craft Festival is being held at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia this weekend. Judy Spargo and Dennis Ray join FOX 5 Morning Saturday to tell us about the festival.
ffxnow.com
The Boro developer buys JCPenney stores in Fair Oaks, Springfield
Two of Fairfax County’s longstanding JCPenney stores recently changed hands, a move that could set the stage for their malls to transition to more mixed-use environments. Announced in September, The Meridian Group — the Bethesda-based developer behind The Boro in Tysons — partnered with D.C. real estate firm Martin-Diamond Properties to acquire five JCPenneys, including the anchor stores at Fair Oaks Mall and Springfield Town Center.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
fredericksburg.today
I-95 full stops planned this week for bridge work around Fredericksburg
I-95 full stops planned this week for bridge work around Fredericksburg. VDOT is advising drivers to expect overnight delays on Interstate 95 as construction continues on eight bridges in the Fredericksburg area, including two I-95 overpasses. Crews will need to stop all I-95 traffic up to 30 minutes at a...
mocoshow.com
Lotte Plaza Market to Close Germantown Location
A representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian...
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
