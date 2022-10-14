ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Women's Only 5K in Greensboro has a new date

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Event organizers announced a new date for the Women's Only 5K Walk & Run in Greensboro. The annual 5K that supports breast cancer awareness is now set for Sunday, Nov. 6. It's at the new Cone Health MedCenter for Women located at 930 Third Street in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

30th Food 2 Families drive success!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!. This year marked the 30th anniversary of WFMY News 2's Food 2 Families program, and once again, the community did not disappoint. WFMY News 2 partnered with Well-Spring Retirement Community and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to host...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Doctors say cases of RSV are already on the rise

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cough, congestion, and fever, all are common symptoms of an upper respiratory infection. But for children, those can be signs of something much more serious. "The one that's on the rise is RSV right now. We are starting to see that fast uphill climb," said Alison...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County domestic violence advocates lose funding

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A program that helped 4,800 victims of domestic violence in Davidson County could come to an end. “It is life and death every day,” said Tim Tilley, executive director of Family Services of Davidson County. In 2016, Davidson County leaders approached Tilley and asked if he would be willing to take […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: There's a mouse in the house!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I want to talk about my wife and animals. Yes, she has a soft spot in her heart for them and so do I. I love animals too but she's at a 10 and I'm a two. My daughter's a 10 as well but my 12-year-old son is about a zero on the scale... he doesn't really care for animals all that much. So, the other day my wife was in the elementary school and there was a mouse there. A tiny, tiny baby mouse. All the teachers and some of the staff are freaking out but my wife, Leslie, calmly walks over and goes look at this cute little thing and picks him up. What does she do? She brings him home!
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Retired pilot in Greensboro training next generation to fly

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Retired pilot and certified flight instructor Robert Vinroot is helping people gain flight experience through virtual reality. Vinroot, who has been flying for the past six decades, has been training new and current pilots to gain flight hours right from inside his home in Greensboro for the past five years. “It’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Micro

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Micro is an older chihuahua mix that was brought to the shelter as a stray that had been roaming a neighborhood for some time. He has been evaluated by medical staff for being very underweight, he has an old injury to his tail, and what appears to be an allergy affecting his eyes.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Proposed City Employee Down Payment Assistance Program Has No Salary Cap

The proposal for the City of Greensboro to offer mortgage and rental assistance to city employees includes almost all city employees. According to the presentation at the Greensboro City Council strategy session on Thursday, Oct. 13 – unlike the city’s current first-time homeowner mortgage assistance program, which has an average median income cap, there would be no income cap on city employees eligible to receive up to $15,000 in mortgage or rental assistance from the city.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

