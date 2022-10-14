Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
You can buy band-aids, Tylenol and now hearing aids over-the-counter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of Monday, October 17, millions of Americans will have access to over-the-counter hearing aids. The FDA issued its ruling in August, allowing people who feel they have mild to moderate hearing loss to buy the devices without a prescription directly from stores or online. It’s being hailed as a historic ruling.
Students needed! Elon University is participating in first-of-its-kind heart study
ELON, N.C. — Elon University’s Department of Exercise Science is participating in the first of its health study and is needing participants. The Health E Start Study is funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health. The University is looking for...
Ukrainian medical professionals visit Winston-Salem to learn and share disaster techniques
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A delegation of five medical professionals from Ukraine is in the Triad for 10 days. They're working with first responders in Forsyth County to learn about disaster medicine techniques practiced in the U.S. The visit is a part of the Congressional Office for International Leadership's Open World Program.
2 Your Well-Being: Greensboro is among the worst for asthma control in the U.S. Here's why!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says one in 13 people in the U.S. has asthma. The chronic condition makes it harder for people to breathe. In the South, where textiles run deep, and the humidity is so thick, people have an even higher risk of an asthma attack.
High Point homeless shelter preparing 'Pallet Shelters' to house residents for winter
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Cooler temperatures are inconvenient for most but it's downright dangerous for people who are homeless. Tiny homes could be a solution, but not the ones you might see online. Temporary homeless shelters are coming to the Triad and they're even smaller. Greensboro and High Point...
Women's Only 5K in Greensboro has a new date
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Event organizers announced a new date for the Women's Only 5K Walk & Run in Greensboro. The annual 5K that supports breast cancer awareness is now set for Sunday, Nov. 6. It's at the new Cone Health MedCenter for Women located at 930 Third Street in Greensboro.
30th Food 2 Families drive success!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!. This year marked the 30th anniversary of WFMY News 2's Food 2 Families program, and once again, the community did not disappoint. WFMY News 2 partnered with Well-Spring Retirement Community and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to host...
Doctors say cases of RSV are already on the rise
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cough, congestion, and fever, all are common symptoms of an upper respiratory infection. But for children, those can be signs of something much more serious. "The one that's on the rise is RSV right now. We are starting to see that fast uphill climb," said Alison...
Davidson County domestic violence advocates lose funding
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A program that helped 4,800 victims of domestic violence in Davidson County could come to an end. “It is life and death every day,” said Tim Tilley, executive director of Family Services of Davidson County. In 2016, Davidson County leaders approached Tilley and asked if he would be willing to take […]
Guilford County Schools sees increase in number of students facing homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Students returned to school buildings this year, and school leaders have been keeping track of the homeless students in their districts. Melissa Horton is a proud mom of three Guilford County Schools students. She provides for her family the best she can. “I have some leftover pizza someone gave me, so […]
carolinajournal.com
Greensboro admits it unfairly targeted pro-life protesters under COVID-19 order
In a lawsuit settlement, the City of Greensboro has agreed that it violated the First Amendment free speech rights of several pro-life protesters by barring them from accessing a sidewalk outside an abortion facility. Greensboro police arrested the protesters — part of the ministry Love Life — in spring of...
My 2 Cents: There's a mouse in the house!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I want to talk about my wife and animals. Yes, she has a soft spot in her heart for them and so do I. I love animals too but she's at a 10 and I'm a two. My daughter's a 10 as well but my 12-year-old son is about a zero on the scale... he doesn't really care for animals all that much. So, the other day my wife was in the elementary school and there was a mouse there. A tiny, tiny baby mouse. All the teachers and some of the staff are freaking out but my wife, Leslie, calmly walks over and goes look at this cute little thing and picks him up. What does she do? She brings him home!
North Carolina A&T students influence peers to get out and vote
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T are making it their mission to convince students to get out to the polls. "I think it's important for people of color to get out and vote because for a very long time our forces weren't being heard," Thaddeus Stewart said.
Retired pilot in Greensboro training next generation to fly
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Retired pilot and certified flight instructor Robert Vinroot is helping people gain flight experience through virtual reality. Vinroot, who has been flying for the past six decades, has been training new and current pilots to gain flight hours right from inside his home in Greensboro for the past five years. “It’s […]
Paramedic students qualify for NYC Marathon while raising money for cancer awareness
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Last year, more than 25,000 people finished the New York City Marathon. This year two Forsyth County EMT's have qualified for the race, while also training to become paramedics. Kate Singletary and Wesley Linton work to save lives as Emergency Medical Technicians with Forsyth County EMS.
2 The Rescue: Meet Micro
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Micro is an older chihuahua mix that was brought to the shelter as a stray that had been roaming a neighborhood for some time. He has been evaluated by medical staff for being very underweight, he has an old injury to his tail, and what appears to be an allergy affecting his eyes.
Local Hiring Alert: 1,700 seasonal positions available in Greensboro, High Point
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Companies are gearing up for a busy holiday season, and they’re looking to hire you!. Adecco is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and High Point with 1,700 seasonal positions available. Candidates can stop by and apply for the open warehouse positions Tuesday through Thursday from...
WSET
'Outstanding efforts:' Danville Police Department recognizes some of their employees
DANVILLE Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department recognizes some of its employees for outstanding efforts. They first recognized Officer J. S. Stadler for receiving an award. The award "Community Guardian" was given to Stadler the department said. Officer J. S. Stadler responded to a call in reference to...
rhinotimes.com
Proposed City Employee Down Payment Assistance Program Has No Salary Cap
The proposal for the City of Greensboro to offer mortgage and rental assistance to city employees includes almost all city employees. According to the presentation at the Greensboro City Council strategy session on Thursday, Oct. 13 – unlike the city’s current first-time homeowner mortgage assistance program, which has an average median income cap, there would be no income cap on city employees eligible to receive up to $15,000 in mortgage or rental assistance from the city.
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness: What you need to apply right now
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Getting your $10,000 or $20,000 of student debt forgiven through President Biden’s plan only takes five minutes. Really, at least when you’re talking about the physical application. QUICK AND EASY APPLICATION. “It is pretty easy. They just want your name and social security number...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0