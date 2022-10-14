ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
Why These Apple Analysts Have Reduced Their Price Targets Ahead Of Results

Apple Inc. AAPL is expected to report quarterly earnings on October 27, 2022. Analysts expect the company reporting earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $88.9 billion. However, several analysts lowered price targets on Apple recently. On Monday, Erik Woodring at Morgan Stanley lowered price target on Apple from...
12,853 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $252,027,878 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 1LzQ9EA9hwc8r4SxrWrDiH1eaCGWafxytS. $252 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: #. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
$4.4 Million Bet On This Real Estate Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About DTE Energy

Within the last quarter, DTE Energy DTE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $131.5 versus the current price of DTE Energy at $109.961, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
How Is The Market Feeling About Caterpillar?

Caterpillar's CAT short percent of float has risen 9.35% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.18 million shares sold short, which is 1.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings BOOT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $91.4 versus the current price of Boot Barn Holdings at $58.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Coinbase Fell Tuesday

Shares of crypto-related stock Coinbase Global Inc COIN closed lower by 4.28% to $67.21 Tuesday amid a drop in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin fell as much as 2.18% to the $19,100-level and Ethereum fell as much as 3.17% to the $1,290-level despite a continued rebound in broader markets. Major indices were higher following better-than-expected third-quarter earnings from Goldman Sachs. Strong quarterly reports from U.S. banks have helped lift market sentiment going into the earnings season. Despite the bounce in the equity market, Bitcoin and Ethereum have not taken part in this week's risk-on rally.
Looking At Roku's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roku. Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Biggest Bitcoin Exchange Outflow Since June: Are We Safe From Further Downturns?

Bitcoin BTC/USD the world's top cryptocurrency is showing signs of stopping its fall as on-chain analytics show some bullish sentiment once again. What Happened: On-chain data show that 121,000 Bitcoin — worth nearly $2.4 billion as of press time — left cryptocurrency exchanges on Tuesday. This is the biggest outflow registered since June 17, when market participants withdrew nearly 68,000 BTC amid falling Bitcoin prices.
